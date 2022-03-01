The Dolly Llama to Partner With Mondelez International To Create Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich Made With Oreo Cookie Pieces

Throughout March, The Dolly Llama will Offer Two Limited-Time Menu Items At All Three Los Angeles Locations

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dolly Llama , the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination currently dominating Los Angeles’ dessert scene, has partnered with Mondelez International to launch the Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich Made With OREO Cookie Pieces, in celebration of the OREO 110th Birthday this March 2022 – it’s waffle-y exciting! Now through March 31st, guests at all three Dolly Llama Los Angeles locations can indulge in the Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO Cookie Pieces infused into the waffle batter and served with cookie monster ice cream and a fun OREO Cookie play on top. Guests can also enjoy a 6pc Mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO Cookie Pieces served in a Box with sides of guests’ choosing!

“This opportunity to partner with Mondelez International’s Foodservice team and OREO is an amazing moment for The Dolly Llama and we couldn’t be more excited to launch these new treats to our guests!” said co-founder Eric Shomof. “The OREO Cookie is already a top-seller topping on our menu and our guests rave about our house-made Cookie Monster Ice Cream but the fun isn’t stopping there – we’ve added America’s favorite cookie into our classic waffle batter. Adding OREO Cookie Pieces to our batter is a first for the concept, but we’re confident that the nostalgic feel of OREO Cookies will make this limited-time offering a big hit!”

The Dolly Llama will be hosting a special Dolly Llama Palooza Offer on Saturday, March 5th from 12-3pm at the Downtown LA location. All guests will receive 50% off the mini OG Ice Cream Sandwich made with OREO Cookie Pieces when sharing promo code ‘OREO’ with their ice cream and waffle master.

“Upon learning about the unique and innovative menu items behind The Dolly Llama, we knew we had to partner with them for something big — and what’s more exciting than celebrating the OREO 110th Birthday with a delicious ice cream sandwich?!” said Jennifer Ballou, Biscuit Dessert Ingredients Business Manager for Mondelez International Foodservice. “We look forward to expanding to new collaborations with The Dolly Llama for years to come.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all customers can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be attributed to their innovative and artisanal ice cream flavors and waffles, but the experience provided at their location is what allows the shop to dominate and continue to be a destination for Angelenos and tourists alike. The three current LA shops share design features such as a large ‘Waffle Master’ sign across the wall, iconic llama footprints and bubble-waffle shaped prints along the walls.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles — OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr — are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts” with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise . To stay up to date with The Dolly Llama news and announcements follow the brand on Instagram @thedollyllama_la and Facebook @TheDollyLlamaLA .

About The Dolly Llama

The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, and pays homage to his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, and OG Waffles, and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. In late 2019, The Dolly Llama announced a franchising partnership with DCV Franchise Group to expand the unique and exciting brand to major media markets across the country. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), and Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com and for franchising information and opportunities, visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise .

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk,

Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

