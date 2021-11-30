The Dolly Llama Continues Expansion With Multi-unit Franchise Deals in California and Nevada

Colorful and Artisanal Ice Cream and Waffle Concept Inks Another Franchise Deal for 4 Locations to Open in Early 2022

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dolly Llama , the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination currently dominating Los Angeles’ dessert scene, has announced the signing of a 4-unit franchise deal as part of the concept’s aggressive national expansion plan. The deal marks the brand’s entry into Nevada with one unit planned for Reno and one unit in Lake Tahoe and will widen its California footprint with expansion into the Northern part of the state with two units in Sacramento. The Dolly Llama aims to open all four units in early 2022, along with the existing units currently in development in Bethlehem, PA, Jacksonville, FL and Dallas, Texas.

“This year has been a significant year for growth for The Dolly Llama brand and we’re not stopping anytime soon,” said co-founder Eric Shomof. “We’re on a mission to bring our playful desserts to every market across the country and therefore very excited to ink this new deal to expand in our home state and beyond. We are confident in our franchisee team and partners to grow The Dolly Llama even further in 2022 and can’t wait to introduce our unique ice cream and waffle desserts to these new communities in the new year.”

The Dolly Llama brand prides itself on offering authentic artisanal waffles made using traditional European flavors and techniques, such as its authentic Belgian Liege waffles. Additionally, a fan-favorite, the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, is prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles — OG Liege Waffle and Bubble Waffle — are the base of the concept’s interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts” with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Creative and delicious signature shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise . To stay up to date with The Dolly Llama news and announcements follow the brand on Instagram @thedollyllama_la and Facebook @TheDollyLlamaLA .

About The Dolly Llama

The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, and pays homage to his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, and OG Waffles, and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. The Dolly Llama is working with the in-house development team to expand the unique and exciting brand to major media markets across the country. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), and Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com and for franchising information and opportunities, visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

thedollyllama@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post The Dolly Llama Continues Expansion With Multi-unit Franchise Deals in California and Nevada first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.