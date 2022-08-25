The Dolly Llama To Celebrate Florida Debut With Ponte Vedra Beach Grand Opening

The Waffle & Artisanal Ice Cream Concept To Give Away Free Swag and Prizes At Its First Florida Location Opening on September 10th

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dolly Llama , the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination based out of Los Angeles, will celebrate its Grand Opening and expansion into Florida with its first location in Ponte Vedra Beach! Located in the center of the Ponte Vedra Beach commercial district at 830 A1A North #16 within the Tournament Plaza, The Dolly Llama will celebrate its opening on Saturday, September 10th with a community-focused Grand Opening celebration! Beginning at 2pm, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items. Throughout the day, guests will also be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles for fun prizes!

The Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida opening is the second location to open as part of The Dolly Llama’s aggressive and immediate 40-store franchise expansion plan across the country. The franchised location will be run by husband and wife duo, Josh and Wendy Popkin, whose personal connection with the co-founders of The Dolly Llama led to starting this exciting new venture!

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening up the first Dolly Llama in Florida!” said Josh Popkin, co-franchisee of The Dolly Llama Ponte Vedra Beach. “There’s no better combo than warm waffles, innovative ice cream and the beach during the end of summer, so we can’t wait to celebrate and share these inventive waffle & ice cream creations with the Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville community on our Grand Opening day. Plus, who doesn’t love free swag?! We fell in love with the unique Insta-worthiness of The Dolly Llama and are huge ice cream fanatics ourselves. Wendy’s all time favorite is the Ultimate Cookie Monster ice cream and mine would have to be the Dolly Llama Shake, but it’s nearly impossible to decide a favorite!”

The Dolly Llama is exploding throughout the United States with several units under construction and in the works. Along with the Ponte Vedra Beach location, the concept is entering Nevada within the next few weeks with locations in Las Vegas as part of a 5-unit deal. Many additional multi-unit deals have been signed in the sunshine state, including Wintergarden, St. Augustine, and other North, Central and South Florida regions. The Dolly Llama expansion continues to Houston, Beaumont, and McAllen Texas, Mt Pleasant SC, and New York City.

“The Dolly Llama has officially entered two new states in 2022, and it’s such an accomplishment and gives us motivation to keep going,” said The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “Our Dallas franchise opened back in May and is proving to be an absolute success, so I have no doubt that Josh and Wendy will do the same at Ponte Vedra Beach!”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently open four locations in Los Angeles and Dallas share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and “wanted” llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles — OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle — are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts” with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles and one location in Dallas. The Dolly Llama Ponte Vedra Beach location will be open from Sunday – Thursday from 12pm – 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 10pm. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://thedollyllamaus.com/franchise/ . To stay up to date with The Dolly Llama news and announcements follow the brand on Instagram @thedollyllama_us and Facebook @TheDollyLlamaUS .

About The Dolly Llama



The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, and pays homage to his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, and OG Waffles, and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. In 2020, The Dolly Llama announced that it was taking the unique and exciting brand nationwide by way of franchising and has currently sold 40 units in major media markets across the country. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd) and Dallas (2817 Howell St Suite 210). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamaus.com/ and for franchising information and opportunities, visit https://thedollyllamaus.com/franchise/ .

