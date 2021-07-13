The Dolly Llama Begins National Expansion With the First Two Franchise Deals Inked for Texas & Florida

The Los Angeles-Based Dessert Waffle Concept To Bring Fan-Favorite Menu & Instagram-Worthy Stores To Tyler, TX & Jacksonville, FL By Early 2022

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dolly Llama , the popular waffle and ice cream concept that currently dominates the Los Angeles dessert-scene with its own unique take on Hong Kong’s iconic Bubble Waffle, has announced that two franchise deals have been inked for Tyler, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida. The two deals are the first for the newly franchised concept, which was founded in 2017 by French restaurateur and entrepreneur Samuel Baroux and real estate leader Eric Shomof, since partnering with DCV Franchise Group in late 2019 as its strategic franchising team to help expand the unparalleled brand to major media markets across the country.

The Tyler, TX deal includes one brick and mortar location with locals Trenton and Joy Judson, a husband and wife team who combined boast more than 25 years experience in the restaurant and food service industries. In addition to having lived in the Tyler, TX area for more than six years, they chose this particular market due to Tyler’s swift business and economic growth resulting in the community becoming a hot spot for families in the heart of East Texas.

“We really wanted to open a franchise that was an exciting and unique concept, but that was also dedicated to offering a top-tier product. The Dolly Llama does of all that!,” remarked Judson. “Both my wife and I have a love for working with people and were immediately drawn to the team at The Dolly Llama. Their franchising staff are phenomenal to work with and we look forward to bringing this concept, which offers guests a full dessert experience, to the thriving and lively community of Tyler.”

The Jacksonville, FL deal was inked with husband and wife team Josh and Wendy Popkin, both of who have had previous involvement in restaurant and bar ownership, including Josh’s 20 years experience in restaurant development, daily operations, and management. The couple moved their family to Ponte Vedra Beach in June 2021 and will be establishing roots in the community with one brick and mortar location of The Dolly Llama planned to open in early 2022.

“We fell in love with The Dolly Llama prior to our Florida move and were frequent customers at the Los Angeles Koreatown location,” said Popkin. “Ponte Vedra Beach is the ideal location for The Dolly Llama. The beach community draws both families and tourists but lacks a dessert concept that is unique and serves as a destination for an experience. We are confident that The Dolly Llama will be welcomed by locals and travelers alike, and we can’t wait to unveil everything that The Dolly Llama has to offer to the community.”

Designed to serve as a destination for families, shoppers, students, and tourists of all ages, The Dolly Llama has established itself as the hottest dessert destination in Los Angeles with an iconic logo and unparalleled aesthetic flair. The brand has also distinctively engineered a lucrative business for a modern market and established three different franchising models to accommodate a range of store footprints including brick-and-mortar, kiosk, and mobile trailer. This versatility has proven an especially attractive detail to operators looking to franchise multiple units in formats which cater to different audiences.

“Announcing franchising right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit was disappointing. Much like everyone else in the industry, we weren’t sure what the future would hold for our business,” said Shomof. “We were pleasantly surprised by the incredible support of customers during that time, and more recently by the franchise interest in the concept as the industry has begun to bounce back. We have observed the popularity of the brand first hand in Los Angeles, one of the most competitive markets in the country, and are thrilled to have officially signed on such skilled and experienced teams to help take The Dolly Llama to new heights.”

The concept offers a menu of desserts including its unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food, and other waffle styles including the OG Liege and Bubble Waffle Jr. ‘Top Picks’ include waffle & ice cream combinations like the Sugar N’ Spice, which features horchata ice cream, speculoos cookie, cinnamon toast crunch cereal, and a caramel sauce drizzle on a waffle of choice. The ‘Build Your Own’ menu, encourages guests to “go nuts” with unlimited toppings (24 varieties) resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations, and The Dolly Llama’s Signature Shakes are another over-the-top menu staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise . To stay up to date with The Dolly Llama news and announcements follow the brand on Instagram @thedollyllama_la and Facebook @TheDollyLlamaLA .

About The Dolly Llama

The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, and pays homage to his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, and OG Waffles, and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. In late 2019, The Dolly Llama announced a franchising partnership with DCV Franchise Group to expand the unique and exciting brand to major media markets across the country. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), and Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com and for franchising information and opportunities, visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Ajenda Public Relations

thedollyllama@ajendapr.com

408-514-7436

The post The Dolly Llama Begins National Expansion With the First Two Franchise Deals Inked for Texas & Florida first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.