Dog Haus West Covina Reopens in Charter Oak Creek Shopping Center

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is now serving the community through takeout and delivery

West Covina, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus , the award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, has reopened and is now serving The Absolute Würst to the West Covina community.

“After temporarily closing at the beginning of the pandemic, our team is excited to finally reopen Dog Haus West Covina for takeout and delivery,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “We’re operating with our guests’ and team members’ safety in mind, ensuring our fans can enjoy the best of ‘The Absolute Würst’ from the comfort of their own homes. We’re also excited to get back into the community and look forward to welcoming guests back in our Haus when dining rooms reopen.”

In addition to serving its signature menu for takeout and delivery, Dog Haus’ West Covina location is also serving one-of-a-kind menus from four of The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only brands – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B , Huevos Dias and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, each of The Absolute Brands offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu. These new concepts are available through third-party delivery apps like Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Located at 2678 E. Garvey Ave. S. in the Charter Oak Creek Shopping Center, West Covina’s Dog Haus, Bad Mutha Clucka, Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Huevos Dias and Plant B are open for takeout and delivery daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dog Haus is continuing to expand in the area with a new location set to open in the Glendora Public Market later this year. Dog Haus Glendora, located at 905 E. Arrow Hwy., will offer its signature menu and will roll out three of The Absolute Brands concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka, Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, and Plant B – for takeout and delivery.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit westcovina.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

