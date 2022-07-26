Dog Haus Welcomes New Uncle Morty to One-of-a-Kind Haus Burger Lineup

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept launches limited-time item in collaboration with Emmy-award winning Chef Sam Zien, available Aug. 1 through Sept. 30

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Everyone knows that fun uncle that gets a little too turnt and can be The Absolute Würst at family gatherings …. And now, Dog Haus fans can enjoy the spirit of the “Funcle” when they bite into the award-winning concept’s newest one-of-a-kind creation!

That’s right. Dog Haus’ culinary team partnered with renowned TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka “ Sam the Cooking Guy ,” to launch The Uncle Morty – an all-beef patty, white American cheese, mustard-grilled pastrami complimented by dill pickles, caramelized onions and garlic aioli, all perfectly stacked in between grilled King’s Hawaiian Rolls.

This limited-time item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. For each purchase of The Uncle Morty, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry , whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Collaborating with the Würst culinary team is always fun and always ends up with something crazy good, and The Uncle Morty is no exception!” Zien said. A ‘funcle’ always does something a little unexpected that makes everything better – just like the pastrami in The Uncle Morty. We can’t wait for Dog Haus fans to get a taste of this delicious burger while giving back to No Kid Hungry!”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands (virtual concepts). Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. Most recently, Franchise Times announced the winners of its annual Zor Awards and Dog Haus came out on top – winning the prized honor of “Top Brand to Buy.” The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While striving to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Sam the Cooking Guy

Since he began, Sam’s had one simple goal – to get people to cook by showing them food that’s ‘big in taste but small in effort.’ And now with 15-time Emmy awards, three restaurants in San Diego (Not Not Tacos, Samburgers and Graze) five cookbooks and nearly 3.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel (an irreverent mix of fun and easy-to-make recipes), it looks like he’s doing that.

