Dog Haus Turns Up the Heat with New OG Cholula Burger

Acclaimed craft casual concept continues Chef Collaboration Series to raise funds for No Kid Hungry with new limited-time item, available May 1-June 30

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus , the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is spicing up its Chef Collaboration Series with the launch of its newest limited-time item – OG Cholula Burger.

Dog Haus’ Michelin-Starred Chef Series has been briefly put on pause due to COVID-19. However, in an effort to continue supporting No Kid Hungry to help feed kids during this crisis and beyond, Dog Haus is launching a special collaboration with Cholula Hot Sauce . Dog Haus teamed up with Cholula’s Brand Chef and LSBS Award-Winning BBQ Pit Master Jessica Bograd to create the craft casual concept’s newest limited-time item for its No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series. Made exclusively for Dog Haus’ acclaimed menu, the OG Cholula Burger features an angus beef patty, white American cheese, Cholula brown sugar bacon, Cholula onion jam, fried egg and Cholula mayo; served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Through June 30, this one-of-a-kind creation is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide for contactless takeout, pickup and delivery through third-party or the Dog Haus App . For each purchase of the OG Cholula Burger, Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry .

“It has been a joy working with such an innovative brand to create the OG Cholula Burger,” Bograd said. “We believe Cholula can go on just about everything, and this unique partnership has allowed us to get more creative in how we showcase that. We are thrilled that Dog Haus guests across the country will get to enjoy our robust and delicious flavors for a month.”

Each kick-ass chef featured in this series works closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team and Würstmacher Adam Gertler to craft items representing their exceptional flavors and style. It’s an opportunity for guests who may not otherwise taste the creations of some of the country’s greatest chefs to do so at their favorite Dog Haus location.

“Our Chef Collaboration Series creates exclusive opportunities for us to work with world-renowned chefs and brands to bring our guests seriously unique and delicious food,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Cholula is a brand that we all know and love, so it is an honor to see this partnership come to fruition as we join forces in the battle against childhood hunger in America.”

Dog Haus currently has more than 50 locations open nationwide, including 35 traditional restaurants and 20 special sites, with 20+ locations in development. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Cholula Hot Sauce

Cholula Hot Sauce is the delicious result of a recipe using a blend of arbol and piquin peppers along with a creative mix of spices and inspired by its rich Mexican heritage. The iconic wooden cap represents the true commitment to craftsmanship behind every product. In addition to the Original recipe, the product line includes five additional varieties – Chipotle, Green Pepper, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime and Sweet Habanero, which can be found at retail and in food service establishments nationwide. For more information about Cholula Hot Sauce, check out www.cholula.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org .