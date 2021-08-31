Dog Haus Transforms Guest Experience with Evolution of Prototype

Strategic branding architecture and design firm partners with acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to develop new model

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus has selected Dallas-based, global design consultant firm Harrison to bring its new prototype to life.

Through the partnership, Harrison is applying its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to create building plans and schematic designs that cover every detail of the prototype – Design Evolution.

In keeping with Dog Haus’ current contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space, Harrison’s interior design will have a post-modern look and feel with new décor, materials and textures. To fulfill new consumer behaviors and deliver increased off-premise sales while ensuring a convenient guest experience, exterior features will include a designated pick-up area for mobile orders and third-party deliveries, as well as an integrated drive-thru. As a way to further cultivate a sense of community, Dog Haus’ welcoming patio will be anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

“We’ve been looking into developing a new prototype with a drive-thru design, and after meeting the Harrison team, we knew this was the firm that could help us reimagine how Dog Haus serves its guests,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “We’ve been impressed with the ways they’ve pushed the boundaries while staying true to our brand’s design integrity.”

“We’re honored that Dog Haus selected our firm for such an exciting project,” said Harrison Design Director Sarah Jenkinson. “Our interior and exterior design elements that focus on all guest touchpoints is truly one-of-a-kind, and we’re thrilled that Dog Haus recognized this and selected us to create their drive-thru prototype. The striking design our team mocked up in a 3D walkthrough delivers on all facets of a fast-casual brand post-Covid. This is the next generation of design in the restaurant space. Our team can’t wait to assist Dog Haus as they begin to change the way guests experience their brand.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 32 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand has since expanded into concert venues and virtual kitchens, and is poised for aggressive expansion across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

