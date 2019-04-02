Dog Haus Taps Champion as PR Agency of Record

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept selects Dallas-based agency for next stage of growth

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the brand’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion began working with Dog Haus in 2017, assisting at the local market level with multiple new restaurant openings across the country. Now, Champion’s scope of work covers the entire company’s public relations support, franchise development and local restaurant marketing.

“We have big plans for Dog Haus, so we are excited to partner with a PR agency that understands our brand and can help us get our message across to local, national and trade media,” said André Vener, founding partner of Dog Haus. “We are in a period of robust growth and this new partnership will undoubtedly contribute to our success. Our team is looking forward to working even more closely with Champion in the years ahead.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Fazoli’s, Main Event Entertainment, Nestlé Toll House Café, On The Border, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports, entertainment and not-for-profits.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Dog Haus and many of its franchisees over the last two years, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be tapped as their PR Agency of Record,” said Champion Founder Ladd Biro. “Dog Haus is an incredible brand with great character and seriously delicious food. We can’t wait to help Dog Haus expand into new markets and become a household favorite from coast to coast.”

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, Calif. in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and handcrafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand that gives back, Dog Haus has established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger.

Dog Haus currently has more than 30 locations nationwide, and over 20 in development, with plans to double its size in 2019. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com.

