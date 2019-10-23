Dog Haus Takes a Stance: Hot Dogs are Sandwiches

On National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3, $1 of the purchase price from every Haus Dog sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The long-running debate as to whether or not a hot dog is sandwich is about to ignite again. Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is taking an official stance that yes, hot dogs are sandwiches.

According to Google, a sandwich is defined as, “an item of food consisting of two pieces of bread with meat, cheese, or other filling between them.” Dog Haus couldn’t agree more.

This National Sandwich Day, the brand is letting everyone know that hot dogs – meat stacked with an abundance of delicious toppings, nestled between two pieces of bread – are sandwiches. Dog Haus will donate $1 of every Haus Dog purchased from open to close on Sunday, Nov. 3 at participating locations to its national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“We’re celebrating National Sandwich Day because we know hot dogs are sandwiches,” said Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler. “This holiday gives us the perfect opportunity to both encourage others to stand with us and help support No Kid Hungry.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

