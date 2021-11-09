Dog Haus Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring The Absolute Würst to Washington

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept executes area development agreement to open three locations throughout Tri-Cities and Pullman

Tri-Cities, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus has been fueling impressive growth across the country as the award-winning brand is set to bring its one-of-a-kind creations to The Evergreen State!

The renowned gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with Franchisees Michael Kohlhoff and Justin Jones to open three Dog Haus locations throughout the Tri-Cities and Pullman areas, with the first set to open in late 2022.

The duo was looking for a fun and memorable brand to introduce to Washington, and Dog Haus immediately caught their eyes. After speaking to the franchise team about Dog Haus’ unique branding, critically acclaimed items and vision, they knew they had to be a part of it.

“As a Northwest native, it is particularly exciting for me to see the Absolute Würst be introduced to the state of Washington,” said Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “Michael and Justin are already incredibly passionate about the brand, so we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Dog Haus franchisee family. We look forward to opening another successful restaurant and serving our one-of-a-kind creations to the Tri-Cities and Pullman communities.”

The new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all-beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings will be craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce; served on King’s Hawaiian rolls.

The restaurants will also offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery-and-pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos , Bad Mutha Clucka , Big Belly Burgers , JAILBIRD and Plant B . The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

