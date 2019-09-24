Dog Haus Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Absolute Würst to the Austin Area

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to open 10 new restaurants throughout Austin

Austin, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet all beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, and local craft beers on tap – announced today that the company has signed two Area Development Agreements to open a total of 10 new locations in the Austin area.

“There were many reasons I was pushed towards Dog Haus, including the uniqueness of the brand, the experience provided to its loyal customer base, the fun created for the employees, the customers and management, and the unit economics,” said Franchisee Michael Kim. “But, the most compelling factor was the ownership group and what they stood for. I believe in them and their team. I can’t wait to bring Dog Haus to Austin. I have no doubt that it’ll be a huge hit.”

Kim will bring five of the 10 new Dog Haus locations to the area. He is currently the president and co-owner of Spaghetti Warehouse, where he manages daily operations as well as business developmental requirements for the company. Kim joined BLD Brands, LLC in 2007 as vice president of business development where he headed the acquisition and integration team involved with the purchases of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants, a Papa John’s market in Las Vegas and a Papa John’s market in North Carolina. After a short stint working with Stir Crazy Asian Grill Restaurants on behalf of the company, he took on his role with Spaghetti Warehouse.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our growth in Texas and to have Michael lead the way in introducing Dog Haus’ signature creations to Austin,” said Dog Haus Co-Founder & Partner Quasim Riaz. “His team-first style of management has proven to be extremely successful in all facets of organization improvement and personnel development. We are excited to welcome him to the Dog Haus family.”

Dog Haus locations are designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience and feature local craft beers on tap, multiple high-definition big screen televisions, a covered patio, custom playlists and more. It’s the perfect setting for Dog Haus to serve up its acclaimed menu offerings to Austinites within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, a one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, sides, premium shakes as well as beer and wine. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with premium toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Haus Sausage Reservoir Hog, which tops a Polish kielbasa with Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. All sausages and Haus Dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Dog Haus is continuing to expand in the Texas market. In addition to the 10 restaurants that are coming to Austin, other Dog Haus franchisees will be opening locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston, totaling 58 units in the Lone Star State. Additional territories are available for potential franchisees in Houston and West Texas.

Since 2017, 77.77% of Dog Haus’ growth has been with existing franchisees invested in expanding the brand and their footprint within it. For more franchising information, visit doghaus.com/franchise.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

