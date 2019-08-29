Dog Haus to Serve Even More of The Absolute Würst to Chicago

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept adds innovative to-go-only operation by partnering with Kitchen United

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is set to open its second Chicago location inside Kitchen United’s brand new Eats on Sedgwick, located at 831 N. Sedgwick St, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Dog Haus’ popular chef-driven menu takes hot dogs, sausages and burgers to a new level with hormone- and antibiotic-free meats, proprietary recipes, unique flavor combinations and grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The dogs and sausages, handcrafted exclusively for Dog Haus by its Würstmacher Adam Gertler, are free of all added nitrates and nitrites, while the burger patties are made with 100% genetically tested humanely raised Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms. Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins, an acclaimed chicken sandwich, premium sliders and must-have sides.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our incredible Dog Haus creations to even more of our fans in Chicago,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Thanks to our partnership with Kitchen United and its new Eats on Sedgwick, you can order online and have our killer dogs, brats and burgers delivered straight to your door, or you can stop by the location and pick them up yourself. If you haven’t had one of our wieners yet, you don’t know what you’re missing!”

Kitchen United assists in streamlining the off-premise ordering process for third-party delivery services, catering and pick-up, getting food quickly to the customer so that Dog Haus’ main focus can be on preparing its quality food. At Eats on Sedgwick, which is operated by Kitchen United, everything is designed to enable Dog Haus and other participating restaurants to create exceptional experiences for their off-premise customers.

“We’re thrilled to have Dog Haus open in our Eats on Sedgwick location,” said Anthony Green, VP of National Sales for Kitchen United. “Kitchen United’s turnkey solution enables popular restaurant brands like Dog Haus to grow by serving today’s consumer, who increasingly wants to enjoy their favorite meal outside the four walls of the restaurant.”

Dog Haus is the first brand to commit to the next 25 Kitchen United locations slated to open across the nation by the end of 2020. Dog Haus currently has more than 30 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide and another 10-plus in development.

Dog Haus already operates two popular full-service restaurants in Illinois: In Chicago’s Lincoln Park (2464 N. Lincoln Ave.) and Rockford (7616 Walton St.).

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Kitchen United

Kitchen United is a GV-backed virtual kitchen company that provides restaurant operators with a value-driven, low-risk way to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas by removing barriers such as capital or technology challenges. Each Kitchen United kitchen center is home to approximately 10 to 15 restaurant partners who leverage the company’s expertise to grow their business. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

