Dog Haus Secures Franchise Deal to Bring The Absolute Würst to the Sunshine State

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept completes agreement to open three locations in Clearwater, Fort Myers and St. Petersburg, Florida by the end of 2022

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is kicking off 2022 by getting ready to bring its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations to communities across Florida!

Dog Haus announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisee Jesse Koontz to open the brand’s first locations in Clearwater, Saint Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida. Koontz currently franchises four Dog Haus locations in Illinois, in addition to the licenses for the Live Nation venue in Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

“We’re thrilled for Jesse to introduce Dog Haus to the great state of Florida,” said Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “He’s been a phenomenal success story and operates one of our top performing locations. He was recently named our 2021 Franchisee of the Year and serves as an incredible ambassador for the brand, so I can’t wait to see him hit the ground running in these new markets.”

Koontz discovered Dog Haus in 2015 while visiting the Burbank restaurant and instantly fell in love with the brand. Formerly serving as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, Koontz was seeking his next adventure and knew his military skills were beneficial in the restaurant franchise industry. After expanding his portfolio with the brand, Koontz’s Florida locations will mark his first Dog Haus restaurants outside of Illinois.

“Florida is currently experiencing incredible population growth, so it makes sense to join and bring Dog Haus to this booming state,” Koontz said. “In addition to the fast-growing market, one of my mentors operates several Blaze Pizza locations throughout Florida and has found tremendous success. I believe Dog Haus is built for long-term success and when I eventually am ready to move to Florida, I know it’ll already be a beloved brand in the area. I’m proud to support Dog Haus’ growth across the country and can’t wait to introduce The Absolute Würst to the Sunshine State.”

Dog Haus has more than 50 restaurants open nationwide with over a dozen currently in development. For franchising information, visit doghaus.com/franchise .

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, crave-able wings and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, an all-beef dog topped with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Reservoir Hog, featuring a Polish kielbasa, Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat® and Impossible

Foods.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While establishing itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

