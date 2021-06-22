Dog Haus Secures Franchise Deal to Bring The Absolute Würst to Mohegan Lake

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept completes agreement to expand into northern New York this fall

Mohegan Lake, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is continuing its fast-paced growth by bringing its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations to Mohegan Lake!

Dog Haus announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisees Andrew Hamerling and Dave Orth to open the brand’s first location in Mohegan Lake this fall. Hamerling currently operates a successful Jersey Mike’s in Hartsdale and the two franchisees have decades of experience as investors on Wall Street under their belts.

“It is rare that you get the opportunity to work with two franchisees that have a combination of analytical understanding, determination and a customer-driven approach,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “We have already seen them hit the ground running and there will be no stopping them! We are thrilled to have Andrew and Dave join the Dog Haus family.”

After working in finance for 22 years, Hamerling decided to dig into franchising, starting with Jersey Mike’s. When longtime friend, Orth, saw Hamerling’s success in the restaurant industry, they decided to join forces. They combined Orth’s professional investment and real estate development experience with Hamerling’s knowledge of the industry to identify a new brand to invest in, ultimately leading them to Dog Haus.

“It was actually the current franchisee of Dog Haus Biergarten Clifton Park, that introduced us to the brand,” Orth said. “We loved how the concept is the perfect mix of a family-friendly eatery and a well-appointed bar with character, craft beers and cocktails. We were also impressed with the quality of the food, as well as the vibe that emanates from the crew members. We’ve discovered the best city to introduce Dog Haus to – Mohegan Lake – because it has a vibrant customer base, and there is nothing like Dog Haus in the area.”

Mohegan Lake’s first Dog Haus will mark the second location in New York. Dog Haus has nearly 50 restaurants open nationwide with over 10 currently in development. For franchising information, visit doghaus.com/franchise .

“We are well-positioned to run this location with our combined skill sets,” said Hamerling. “As longtime friends, we are excited to break into this franchise business together and can’t wait to bring The Absolute Würst to Mohegan Lake.”

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, crave-able wings and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, an all-beef dog topped with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Reservoir Hog, featuring a Polish kielbasa, Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are crave-able sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible

Foods.

For up-to-date location and hiring information, visit moheganlake.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. Dog Haus currently has 40+ locations nationwide, with 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Dog Haus

The post Dog Haus Secures Franchise Deal to Bring The Absolute Würst to Mohegan Lake first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.