Dog Haus Says Aloha to Karaage Kid in June

Acclaimed craft casual concept rolls out first limited-time offer of its 2019 Chef Collaboration Series, just in time for Hawaiian Foods Week

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is celebrating Hawaiian Foods Week by introducing the Karaage Kid, a special chicken sandwich that embodies the unique flavors of Hawaii.

Available only in June, the Karaage Kid is the first of six special items that will be featured in Dog Haus’ 2019 No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series.

Created exclusively for Dog Haus in collaboration with KING’S HAWAIIAN’s National Corporate Executive Chef Bert S. Agor, Jr., the Karaage Kid features Japanese karaage fried chicken on a bed of Haus slaw, topped with sweet island ginger sauce, spicy mayo and wasabi furikake served on a grilled KING’S HAWAIIAN bun. It’s an island-inspired sandwich that will surf through Dog Haus locations nationwide throughout June, which includes the annual celebration of Hawaiian Foods Week (June 9-15). Click HERE to see the Karaage Kid in action!

$1 of the purchase price from every Karaage Kid sold nationwide will be donated to Dog Haus’ national charity partner No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.

Each talented chef featured in the Chef Collaboration Series works closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team and Würstmacher Adam Gertler to craft an item showcasing their unique culinary style. It’s an opportunity for diners who may not otherwise be able to enjoy the chef’s work to do so at their favorite Dog Haus location.

“We’re kicking off this second series of limited-time offers with one of our favorite partners, Chef Bert, because we want a truly special item to feature during Hawaiian Foods Week,” said Dog Haus Co-Founder Quasim Riaz. “As always, he came through with an amazing sandwich that will undoubtedly be a popular addition to our menu from coast to coast. We’re also proud to once again support No Kid Hungry and do our part to help feed underprivileged children across the nation.”

The Hawaiian Foods Week campaign promotes the celebration of Hawaiian food culture across the country and encourages consumers to incorporate the “Taste of Aloha” in their culinary adventures. KING’S HAWAIIAN is raising its stake in this year’s series by not only donating all of the KING’S HAWAIIAN bread used for each limited-time offer, but by collaborating with Foodbeast and Dog Haus through the mind and palate of Chef Bert to handcraft the Karaage Kid and share its delicious ties to the Hawaiian Islands. Chef Bert is a Hawaiian native and third-generation executive chef with extensive experience in kitchens on the islands and the mainland.

“I’ve worked with the Dog Haus folks for years, so I’m really proud they asked me to be the first featured chef in this year’s awesome series,” Chef Bert said. “Anyone who has spent time in Hawaii has probably tried karaage, so they’ll instantly recognize the unique flavors. For others, it will be new, but it just might make you start planning your next vacation to the islands!”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled KING’S HAWAIIAN rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 20+ in development, with plans to double in size in 2019. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About KING’S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 60 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , “ Like ” KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook and Follow KING’S HAWAIIAN on Twitter.

