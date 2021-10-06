Dog Haus Revamps Menu with New Haus Chicken Creations

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept expands Haus Chicken, Kids Meals and plant-based meats lineups

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fans of The Absolute Würst have even more reasons to take a trip to Dog Haus with the addition of a variety of bold, innovative items!

Led by Dog Haus’ culinary team, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept has enhanced its already renowned menu with more delicious items that give guests the option between meat and plant-based proteins on its Haus Chicken and Kids Meal lineups.

Dog Haus fans nationwide can now sink their teeth into The Hot Chick, the brand’s latest fried chicken sandwich creation, featuring two crispy fried chicken tenders, spiced to your liking (plain, Nashville Hot or Nashville Hotter) with secret sauce, dill pickle slices and slaw, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Adding to its offerings, guests can also order wings and tenders, coated in their choice of flavors: Chipotle Honey, Haus BBQ, Haus Buffalo, Nashville Style or plain.

As a place known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the award-winning brand has also expanded its Kids Menu to include a new Chicken Tenders Kids Meal, with choice of two crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, a side of tots or fries and a fountain drink or juice.

According to a 2019 survey conducted by YouGov and WholeFoods Market, 63% of millennials are trying to include plant-based foods in their diets. With plant-based foods becoming more prevalent for young people, Dog Haus – in collaboration with Impossible Foods – is supporting younger generations’ lifestyles by becoming one of the first brands to launch an Impossible

Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal, which will include four Impossible Chicken Nuggets, a side and a choice of drink or juice. Guests of all ages can also enjoy six, 10 or 20 nuggets with the same flavor options as wings and tenders with a choice of dipping sauce.

This launch follows last month’s announcement that Dog Haus would be one of the first to offer Beyond Meat®’s breakthrough plant-based chicken product, Beyond Chicken® Tenders. The tenders were an instant hit and now fans of The Absolute Würst can get any Haus Chicken sandwich with Beyond Chicken Tenders, or munch on an order of Beyond Chicken Tenders with their choice of dipping sauce. With these innovative creations, the plant-based opportunities at Dog Haus are near limitless.

“In 2017, we introduced our Bad Mutha Clucka chicken sandwich, which marked a new culinary era for us as we began exploring other chicken offerings,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Over the past few years, we’ve tested chef-driven creations, like our Karaage Kid Japanese fried chicken sandwich and Chris Oh’s Korean fried chicken wings. The success of these limited-time items inspired us to think bigger. We couldn’t wait to officially add to our Haus Chicken lineup and expand our plant-based protein offerings. As a leader in menu innovation, we’re constantly identifying improvements to best serve our communities and their cravings. With our creative spirit and impressive culinary team, there’s always something new at Dog Haus.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand has since expanded into concert venues, virtual kitchens, and is poised for aggressive expansion across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

