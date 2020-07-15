Dog Haus Prepares to Serve More of The Absolute Würst in Los Angeles

Acclaimed craft casual concept set to open in Koreatown for pickup and delivery on July 20

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus , the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, will open its third Los Angeles-area virtual kitchen location in Koreatown on Monday, July 20.

In addition to serving its signature menu for delivery and pickup only, Dog Haus’ new Koreatown location will also offer one-of-a-kind menu items from three of The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only brands – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each of The Absolute Brands offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

“The Los Angeles area is our home, so we are thrilled to bring our unique menu to more of the LA community,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “After our brand made the difficult decision to close our USC location, this new opportunity came to fruition, enabling us to still serve our loyal fans in the community through delivery. Our guests’ health and safety is of utmost priority, and virtual kitchens are an excellent way to ensure Dog Haus and The Absolute Brands fans receive our quality food safely.”

Located at 1842 W. Washington Blvd. in Koreatown, Los Angeles’s new Dog Haus, Bad Mutha Clucka, Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and Plant B will be open for pickup and delivery through third-]party delivery apps, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In April 2019, Dog Haus established itself as an early adopter of the virtual kitchen concept by its first location with Kitchen United . The craft casual concept currently serves out of Kitchen United locations open in Austin, Chicago and Pasadena, and CloudKitchens ® in Hollywood. Dog Haus has plans to expand its virtual kitchen locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Manhattan.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.