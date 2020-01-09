Dog Haus Prepares to Scale New Heights in 2020

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept kicks off the new year with plans for record-breaking expansion, 10th anniversary and more

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Following a year of steady growth and innovation in 2019, Dog Haus is buckling up and hitting the accelerator for what is sure to be an exhilarating ride in 2020.

The craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, followed a strong 2018 by wrapping up 2019 with a solid 9.1% in same-store sales growth. This success can be attributed to several important initiatives, including improved training; stronger connections with consumers and communities through national and local philanthropic initiatives; and continued menu innovations highlighted by the recent debut of plant-based offerings.

Throughout 2019, Dog Haus positioned itself for rapid growth by selling new franchise territories in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This summer, the brand unveiled a partnership with Live Nation that brought Dog Haus to a dozen concert venues across the U.S., from San Diego to Boston. And in September, Dog Haus opened its first virtual restaurant location in Chicago, with many more to come nationwide. Dog Haus’ virtual restaurant strategy is securing the brand’s place at the forefront of today’s customer service model.

Through these and other growth-centric initiatives, Dog Haus is poised for a monumental 2020. In conjunction with the brand’s 10th anniversary, more than 20 new franchise locations in 15 markets across seven states are currently projected for the new year. Ten more virtual restaurants will be added to its portfolio and the Live Nation partnership is expected to expand to additional venues, doubling Dog Haus’ presence.

“Dog Haus has been an emerging brand for several years now, and high demand for our signature menu has resulted in a loyal following that is so strong, we fully expect to experience record growth across the U.S. in 2020,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “It’s befitting that this marks our 10-year anniversary because it’s going to be a milestone year for us. We are well-positioned to exploit virtually any opportunity that presents itself to us, thanks to our strong infrastructure, pioneering spirit and ability to adapt to the ever-changing industry.”

Menu innovation has long been a staple of the Dog Haus brand, as evidenced by the launch of its Chef Collaboration Series in 2018 and Mixologist Collaboration in 2019, both of which feature limited-time items rolled out on a monthly basis to benefit its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry. To date, Dog Haus has raised enough funds to provide over 1 million meals through the No Kid Hungry program. In December, the Chef Collaboration Series pushed the culinary envelope even further by introducing the first vegan item to the Dog Haus menu: the Take Bánh Mì sandwich.

Dog Haus also elevated its bar program in 2019 with the launch of new innovative cocktails made with premium ingredients handcrafted by celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, known to millions from his recurring appearances on TV’s Bar Rescue. In 2020, the brand will continue its Chef Collaboration Series and Mixologist Collaboration, working with Michelin star chefs and celebrity mixologists.

“Dog Haus has made incredible strides over the past few years as a breakout brand largely due to our willingness to take risks with our menu and the push boundaries of what a company will do for the communities it serves,” said Partner André Vener. “By teaming up with the brightest culinary minds in the business, we’ve been able to delight our guests with some of the most amazing flavors and creative dishes you’ll find anywhere. We have some really exciting things planned for 2020 as well, both in the kitchen and in our proprietary bar program, so we think the best is yet to come.”

Behind the scenes, 2019 brought the introduction of 1Huddle, a competitive game platform for mobile devices that has transformed employee training at Dog Haus. Franchisees gave the system high marks for streamlining and enhancing the training process, enabling team members to gain greater knowledge, resulting in high customer service and satisfaction. The craft casual concept also added value to its guests’ experience through its mobile app, not only simplifying the order process, but improving communication of key holiday promotions and limited-time offers through push notifications.

Over the coming year, Dog Haus will implement additional technology platforms to further optimize restaurant operations. By integrating ZippyYum’s suite of applications – including GoVentory, GoOps and GoTemp – nationwide, restaurant operators will be able to easily track and log inventory, control food cost, access an archive of video training materials and ensure food and equipment temperatures are consistently tracked and measured.

“The use of ZippyYum’s applications will simplify our operations practice and enable us to serve our guests at the highest level,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Everything we implement on the operations end is to guarantee that we deliver the kick-ass Dog Haus experience we’re all about. 2020 is an opportunity for us to upgrade our existing practices while continuously elevating our craft casual concept.”

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based items, a one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, sides, premium shakes as well as beer, wine and cocktails, all utilizing high-quality ingredients and clean meats.

For franchising information, visit doghaus.com/franchise

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand that gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

