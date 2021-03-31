Dog Haus Prepares to Make Its West Virginia Debut in Barboursville

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is gearing up to bring The Absolute Würst to the Mountain State this summer

Barboursville, WV ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Barboursville community is about to get a taste of how fun a trip to the Dog Haus can be when the acclaimed concept – known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – opens at 6344 US-60 this summer.

“This is my first location with the Dog Haus brand and I couldn’t be more excited to open it with my daughter, Carissa,” said Franchisee Vicki Marshall. “We were instantly impressed with Dog Haus. Its premium-quality, one-of-a-kind food, company culture, teams and franchise support are second-to-none. There really isn’t anything like Dog Haus and we can’t wait to introduce all that it has to offer to West Virginia.”

The custom designed 3,300-square-foot restaurant will feature a pickup window, open-air garage doors and a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue. With two dog-friendly patios and multiple HD televisions, Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville will be the perfect setting for the concept to serve its award-winning menu offerings within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.

“We’ve been planning on bringing Dog Haus to West Virginia for a while, and there’s no better place for it to make its debut than in Barboursville,” said Franchisee Carissa Marshall. “My mom is an incredible business owner with experience franchising dozens of Little Caesars prior to Dog Haus. I’m excited to be making this huge Dog Haus debut with her by my side. Our next step will be to hire 50 team members to join us in becoming an integral part of this vibrant community. We look forward to opening and serving everyone The Absolute Würst this summer.”

Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville will serve its signature menu for dine-in, delivery and pickup. Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, crave-able wings and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotics-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce; served on King’s Hawaiian rolls.

All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible

Foods.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit barboursville.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Dog Haus Prepares to Make Its West Virginia Debut in Barboursville first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.