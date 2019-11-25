Dog Haus Prepares to Bring the Absolute Würst to Phoenix

Acclaimed craft casual concept is set for an early 2020 grand opening in CityScape Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus Biergarten – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – recently broke ground on its first Downtown Phoenix location, with a planned grand opening set for early 2020.

Located at 1 E. Washington St., Block 22 in CityScape Phoenix, Dog Haus Biergarten Downtown Phoenix will be Franchisee Mondo Mahmound’s second location with the rapidly expanding craft casual brand. Mahmound’s first location, Dog Haus Scottsdale Quarter, opened in April 2019.

“I’m really excited to bring Dog Haus’ signature handcrafted creations and new bar program to Downtown Phoenix,” Mahmound said. “The new restaurant is opening in CityScape, which is a popular destination in the heart of the city featuring top shops and restaurants, making it the perfect fit for the brand. Plus, Dog Haus has experienced success in surrounding areas, so I feel confident it will be a huge hit here in Phoenix.”

The 2,550-square-foot craft casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, will feature a full bar with 24 beers on tap, multiple high-definition big screen televisions, custom playlists and more. It’s the perfect setting for Dog Haus to serve up its acclaimed menu offerings within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, a one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, sides, premium shakes as well as a kick-ass new bar program that includes beer, wine, Haus Micheladas and a new cocktail menu offering a variety of delicious, one-of-a-kind Haus concoctions.

Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Reservoir Hog, featuring a Polish kielbasa, Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. Haus Burgers run the gamut featuring 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

This marks the first Dog Haus in Phoenix and fourth in Arizona, including locations in Scottsdale, Yuma and Gilbert. Dog Haus Downtown Phoenix plans to hire up to 50 team members starting early 2020. For up-to-date location and hiring information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

