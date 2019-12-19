Dog Haus Partners With Celebrity Mixologist For Two New Cocktails & Extends Vegan Take Bánh Mì Sandwich

Acclaimed craft casual concept continues raising funds for No Kid Hungry as part of Mixologist Collaboration

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – is kicking off the new year with two new limited-time cocktails – Dusty Bottoms and G Pop.

Dog Haus teamed up with Lisamarie Joyce, celebrity mixologist and TV personality featured on Bar Rescue, to introduce two all-new limited-time cocktails for Dog Haus’ Mixologist Collaboration in partnership with the brand’s national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Getting the opportunity to create these beverages for such a spirited brand is a lot of fun for me,” said Joyce. “It’s a blast working with the folks at Dog Haus to show my style through these cocktails – they have an incredible team. I hope everyone comes out and tries the new cocktails to support No Kid Hungry.”

The new cocktails are available throughout January at Dog Haus Biergarten locations. Guests can sip on Joyce’s Dusty Bottoms, made with tequila, lime, pineapple, smoked bitters and ginger beer – at locations with full bars – and at all Biergarten locations, diners can enjoy the G Pop, concocted using prosecco, lime and ginger. $1 of the purchase price from each cocktail sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“We recently collaborated with celebrity mixologists, giving them an opportunity to share their individual tastes with a wider audience,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “It’s exciting to see these special partnerships continue into the new year. Lisamarie’s unique cocktails are sure to be a hit in January. Each drink enables us to support No Kid Hungry’s mission, which is something our whole team is very passionate about.”

Extended due to popular demand, Dog Haus’ first *vegan item – Take Bánh Mì – will also be available through January. This limited-time menu item was introduced in December for Dog Haus’ 2019 No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series. Each talented chef featured in the 2019 series worked closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team and Würstmacher Adam Gertler to craft items showcasing their unique style. $1 of the purchase price of this item will also be donated to No Kid Hungry.

In December, Dog Haus partnered with Chef Ilan Hall, Top Chef season two winner, TV personality and the mind behind Ramen Hood, to create the Take Bánh Mì, which features an Impossible

burger patty, topped with pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, spicy vegan mayo, chili oil and hoisin sauce; served on a vegan ciabatta roll.

Dusty Bottoms, G pop and Take Bánh Mì will only be available during the month of January. While Take Bánh Mì will be available at all Dog Haus locations, Dusty Bottoms and G Pop will only be available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

*Impossible burger patties and other ingredients are prepped and cooked alongside non-vegan items.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com