Dog Haus Opens New Franchise Location In Denver On Saturday

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to welcome community to the Haus with Free hot dog Dec. 16

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus Biergarten, the celebrated craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, will open its next franchise location in Denver on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Located at 8316 Northfield Blvd., Ste. 1610, in The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, the restaurant will be franchisee Jason Bell’s second location with the emerging brand, and the first Dog Haus for Bell’s partnership with Brett Johnson.

To commemorate its arrival in Denver, Bell and Johnson invite locals to swing by for a free Haus Dog on opening day. There will also be a face painter and balloon artist on-site to pump up the opening day crowd beginning at 11 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 50 customers in line will receive free swag – shirts, hats, steins, mugs, free food, discount cards and more. Dog Haus will also donate 10% of all opening day sales to the Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit organization that hosts special events to raise awareness and funds for local veterans.

“My business partner Brett and I have assembled a great team and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of this amazing community,” said Bell. “In addition to great food, we’ll have nine HD-TV screens streaming sports and customized entertainment such as music videos and funny viral clips, as well as a gorgeous, 700-square-foot Biergarten complete with a fire pit where our guests can enjoy their favorite local craft beers, wine and cocktails in a relaxed setting.”

As part of its introduction to the community and its surroundings, guests can stop by from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on opening day to enjoy a free Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations featuring all-beef, hormone- and antibiotic-free, no added nitrate dogs served up on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Options include fan favorites like Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli and avocado; Downtown Dog, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Chili Idol, an all-beef dog topped with Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, corn dogs, a fried chicken sandwich, sides, premium shakes and a full bar. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and cheddar cheese sauce; and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. All sausages are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics – never ever in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fried egg, haus slaw, fries and mayo and Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and garlic aioli. The Bad Mutha Clucka rounds out the menu offerings, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

Diners can complement their meals with a glass of red or white wine, imbibe from a selection of draft and canned craft beer options, or sip on handcrafted cocktails. Each canned brew will be served in a Dog Haus koozie, a nod to backyard BBQs; alternatively, all those with a classic PBR craving can get their lager fix with a brown paper bag-wrapped can.

The fast-casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, serves up its quality meals within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. After ordering at the counter, diners can grab a barstool at the communal tables, take a bench seat at one of the reclaimed wood and steel tables or step outside to the welcoming patio.

The new restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information call (303) 353-4385 or visit doghaus.com.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and a one of a kind fried chicken sandwich. Founded by partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, three friends who share a passion for good food, creativity, quality and commitment to community, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef dogs and hand crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. All dogs, sausages, burgers and the fried chicken sandwich are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Guests can choose from signature Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings. To chase it down, guests can select great craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites, and they can finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream. Open daily, Dog Haus currently has 26 locations open in six states with confirmed expansion of more than 450 franchise locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs

