Dog Haus Opens New Franchise Location In Belmont On Saturday

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to open its doors on April 7 and celebrate with Free Haus Dogs on April 14

Belmont, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the celebrated craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – will open its newest franchise location in Belmont on April 7.

Located at 1000 El Camino Real, Ste. A, this will be Franchisee Vahe Issai’s first location with the brand. To celebrate its arrival, Dog Haus will host an official grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 14. Beginning at 11 a.m., Dog Haus invites locals to swing by for a FREE Haus Dog! A face painter and balloon artist will also be on-site during the event.

To add to the excitement, the first 50 customers in line will receive free swag – hats, mugs, free food, discount cards and more. The first customer in line will also receive a Dog Haus t-shirt and beer stein.

“My father and I are overjoyed to bring the Dog Haus brand to Silicon Valley,” said Issai. “Our food will be our focus, but to accompany our one-of-a-kind creations, we will have a spacious Biergarten patio where our guests can enjoy 24 local beers and four wines on tap in a relaxed setting. We look forward to opening our doors and serving the amazing people of Belmont on Saturday and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

As part of its introduction to the community and its surroundings, guests can stop by from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on April 14 to enjoy a free Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations featuring signature all beef, hormone- and antibiotic-free, no added nitrate dogs served up on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Options include fan favorites like Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli; Downtown Dog, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Chili Idol, an all-beef dog topped with haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, corn dogs, a fried chicken sandwich, sides, beer, and shakes. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and cheddar cheese sauce; and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. All sausages are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms, which contains no hormones and no antibiotics – never ever – in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, haus slaw, a fried egg and mayo and Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. The Bad Mutha Clucka rounds out the menu offering guests a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

Lighter eaters and kids can indulge in smaller-sized portions – the hot dog slider is made with an all-beef mini dog, haus made cheddar cheese sauce, and smoked bacon; the cheeseburger slider has just the right amount of caramelized onions, white American cheese and mayo; and the corn dog slider features an all-beef mini dog dipped in haus made root beer batter. Equal attention is paid to the quality-driven sides, like chili cheese tots or fries with haus made cheddar cheese sauce, haus chili, and green onions; and beer-battered onion rings. Save room for dessert and finish off the meal with a premium ice cream milkshake or soft serve.

Diners can complement their meals with a glass of red or white wine or imbibe from a selection of draft and canned craft beer options. Each canned brew will be served in a Dog Haus koozie, a nod to backyard BBQs; alternatively, all those with a classic PBR craving can get their lager fix with a brown paper bag-wrapped can.

The fast-casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, serves up its quality meals within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. After ordering at the counter, diners can grab a barstool at the communal tables, take a bench seat at one of the reclaimed wood and steel tables or step outside to the welcoming patio.

The new restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, including a complete menu, visit belmont.doghaus.com.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and a one of a kind fried chicken sandwich. Founded by partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, three friends who share a passion for good food, creativity, quality and commitment to community, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. All dogs, sausages, burgers and the fried chicken sandwich are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Guests can choose from signature Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings. To chase it down, guests can select great craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites, and they can finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream. Open daily, Dog Haus currently has 31 locations open in eight states with confirmed expansion of more than 450 franchise locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming. Dog Haus has partnered with No Kid Hungry for a year-long chef collaboration series to roll out a new menu item every two months throughout 2018, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the national charity in their mission to end childhood hunger in America. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs

