Dog Haus To Make Its Tennessee Debut

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to welcome community to the Haus with free hot dog Feb. 17

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus Biergarten is bringing The Absolute Würst to Tennessee with its first location in the Volunteer State, opening at 521 NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro on Saturday, Feb. 17.

In celebration of its grand opening, the California-based concept renowned for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – made using all-natural vegetarian-fed pork, chicken and beef raised without antibiotics or hormones – is inviting locals to swing by for a FREE Haus Dog, photo booth, and corn hole games on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 50 customers in line will receive free swag – shirts, hats, steins, mugs, free food, discount cards and more. Dog Haus will also donate a percentage of opening day sales to Greenhouse Ministries, a nonprofit organization that utilizes volunteers in the community to provide ministries that are designed to inspire, give hope and change lives.

“Bringing the Dog Haus brand to Tennessee has been a dream of mine for quite some time, so I can’t wait to open our doors and start serving the amazing people of Murfreesboro on Saturday,” said Franchisee Larry Lavigne. “Our food will be our focus, but to accompany our one-of-a-kind creations, we’ll have eight HD-TV screens streaming sports and customized entertainment such as music videos and funny viral clips, as well as a gorgeous Biergarten where our guests can enjoy their favorite local craft beers, wine and cocktails in a relaxed setting.”

As part of its introduction to the community, guests can stop by from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on opening day to enjoy a free Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature all-beef skinless dogs served up on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Options include fan favorites like Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli; Downtown Dog, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Cowboy, with cheddar cheese sauce, smoked bacon, bbq sauce and crispy onions.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu in Murfreesboro includes signature all beef dogs and hand crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Other menu items include incredible sides, premium shakes and a full bar. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and cheddar cheese sauce; and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. All sausages are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics – never ever – in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fried egg, haus slaw, fries and mayo and Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and garlic aioli. The Bad Mutha Clucka rounds out the menu offerings, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

The fast-casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, serves up its quality meals within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. After ordering at the counter, diners can grab a barstool at the communal tables, take a bench seat at one of the reclaimed wood and steel tables or step outside to the welcoming patio.

Dog Haus Biergarten Murfreesboro will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Once open, it will be the first Dog Haus in Tennessee and the 30th currently open across the nation. For more information, including a complete menu, visit doghaus.com.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and a one of a kind fried chicken sandwich. Founded by partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, three friends who share a passion for good food, creativity, quality and commitment to community, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef dogs and hand crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. All dogs, sausages, burgers and the fried chicken sandwich are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Guests can choose from signature Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings. To chase it down, guests can select great craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites, or one of Dog Haus’ signature cocktails, and they can finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream. Open daily, Dog Haus currently has 29 locations open in seven states with confirmed expansion of more than 450 franchise locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming. Dog Haus has partnered with No Kid Hungry for a year-long chef collaboration series to roll out a new menu item every two months throughout 2018, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the national charity. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs

