Dog Haus Kicks Off Fifth Annual Chef Collaboration Series with New Plant-Based Protein Creation

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept continues raising funds for No Kid Hungry with launch of Impossible

Nug Life Sando, available now – March 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is solidifying itself as a “haus”-hold name in the growing plant-based protein category with the return of its fifth annual Chef Collaboration Series .

As one of Dog Haus’ signature menu innovations, every couple months, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept teams up with the country’s top chefs and celebrity mixologists to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. To kick off its 2022 series, Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ team is launching the Impossible

Nug Life Sando – featuring plant-based nuggets, smashed avocado, ginger-lime slaw and plant-based chipotle crema on a grilled, plant-based brioche bun – developed with help from Impossible Foods Head of Culinary, Chef J. Michael Melton.

This limited-time item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide now through March 31. For each purchase of Impossible

Nug Life Sando, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry , whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Dog Haus is proud to feature Impossible

products as part of our fifth consecutive Chef Collaboration Series,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We’ve featured Impossible products on our menu for several years now, so it makes perfect sense that our next move is to work with Impossible Foods’ Chef J. Michael to debut a new, one-of-a-kind plant-based protein creation as we continue raising funds for No Kid Hungry.”

Coming down the pipeline this year, Dog Haus will reunite with longtime partners Bruce Kalman with Soulbelly and YouTube sensation, Sam the Cooking Guy. The brand is also expanding its already extensive bar program by bringing back its acclaimed celebrity Mixologist Collaboration, led by Phil Wills, who earned notoriety by starring on TV’s Bar Rescue. Wills and other celebrity mixologists will create two cocktails, available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations every other month. Like the Chef Collaboration Series’ items, $1 of every Mixologist Collaboration cocktail will be donated to No Kid Hungry. New to the lineup this year is Logan Sandoval from ZEF BBQ, Danny Gordon from Heavy Handed, and Avi Yalin from Avi Cue.

Over the past year, Dog Haus worked with kick-ass chef collaborators YouTube culinary sensation Sam The Cooking Guy, chef, restaurateur and TV personality Chris Oh, King’s Hawaiian’s Executive Chef Bert S. Agor Jr. and James Beard award nominated chef Issac Toups. As a result of partnering with four renowned chefs, Dog Haus raised $110,000 for No Kid Hungry, which has helped to provide one million meals to children in need in 2021 alone.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While establishing itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

