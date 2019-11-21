Dog Haus Introduces Its First Vegan Item and Two New Cocktails in Partnership with No Kid Hungry

Acclaimed craft casual concept continues raising funds with the debut of three limited-time offers as part of Chef Collaboration Series and Mixologist Collaboration

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – is reinforcing its philosophy to ensure that its values are evident in its offerings with the debut of its first *vegan item – Take Bánh Mì.

Dog Haus has partnered with Chef Ilan Hall, Top Chef season two winner, TV personality and the mind behind Ramen Hood, to create the craft casual concept’s sixth and final limited-time offer in its 2019 No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series. Made exclusively for Dog Haus’ acclaimed menu, Take Bánh Mì features an Impossible

burger patty, topped with pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, spicy vegan mayo, chili oil and hoisin sauce; served on a vegan ciabatta roll.

This one-of-a-kind creation is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide throughout December and $1 of the purchase price from every Take Bánh Mì sold will be donated to Dog Haus’ national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Having the opportunity to continually work with such an innovative brand has been a career highlight,” Hall said. “To say that I’m excited to work with this team is an understatement. I’m currently focused on creating vegan dishes that will surpass expectations and I’m honored to have the opportunity to use my culinary expertise to create Dog Haus’ very first vegan item.”

Each kick-ass chef featured in this series works closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team and Würstmacher Adam Gertler to craft items showcasing their unique style. It’s an opportunity for guests who may not otherwise be able to enjoy these artists’ work to do so at their favorite Dog Haus location.

To add to the excitement, Dog Haus has teamed up with Mia Mastroianni, celebrity mixologist and TV personality featured on Bar Rescue, to introduce two limited-time cocktails for Dog Haus’ new Mixologist Collaboration. Available throughout December at Dog Haus Biergarten locations with a full bar, guests can sip on the Patio Crusher, made with vodka, watermelon, lime, mint and cucumber, and at all Biergarten locations, The Gatekeeper, concocted using hefeweizen, lime, raspberry and hibiscus. $1 of the purchase price from each of Mastroianni’s two drinks sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“We always look forward to our Chef Collaboration Series and we are excited to have just launched our Mixologist Collaboration,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “These unique partnerships enable celebrity chefs and bartenders to share their individual take with a wider audience. Plus, it adds delicious, elevated variety to our menu and creates exclusive new offerings for our guests to enjoy. All while raising funds for No Kid Hungry’s extremely important mission to end childhood hunger in America. We are sad that this year’s series are coming to an end, but we couldn’t have asked for a better limited-time offer to do it with. Ilan is well-known for his vegan dishes for a reason. Ilan and Mia did a great job with December’s No Kid Hungry specials, I have no doubt that they will be a huge hit among our guests nationwide.”

Take Bánh Mì, Patio Crusher, and The Gatekeeper will only be available during the month of December. While Take Bánh Mì will be available at all Dog Haus locations, Patio Crusher and The Gatekeeper will only be available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations. Future libations will be crafted by celebrity mixologist Lisamarie Joyce.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

*Impossible burger patties and other ingredients are prepped alongside non-vegan items.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

