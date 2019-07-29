Dog Haus Introduces Chris Oh’s Korean Fried Chicken Wings in August for its Chef Collaboration Series

$1 of the purchase price from every order of wings sold nationwide will be donated to No Kid Hungry

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is firing up the second limited-time offer of its 2019 No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series that’ll make being in the Dog Haus even more fun.

Dog Haus, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Las Vegas Chef and TV personality Chris Oh have collaborated once again to bring all-new flavors to the craft causal concept’s acclaimed menu. Created exclusively for Dog Haus, Chris Oh’s Korean Fried Chicken Wings features KPOP honey-glazed chicken wings drizzled with sriracha mayo and topped with wasabi furikake and green onions; served with a side of miso ranch. These spicy, sweet and savory, Korean-inspired wings will amp up the spice at Dog Haus locations nationwide throughout August.

$1 of the purchase price from every order of wings sold from coast to coast will be donated to Dog Haus’ national charity partner No Kid Hungry, a campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.

“Chef Oh is a culinary bad ass with numerous accolades under his belt, not to mention the fact that he is one of today’s emerging TV personalities,” said Dog Haus Co-Founder Hagop Giragossian. “He crafted the KPOP Burger during our Chef Collaboration Series last year and it was a huge hit. With his wings, he came through with a seriously delicious dish that will undoubtedly experience the same success with guests nationwide. We are excited for Chris Oh’s wings to make their debut and we’re also proud to continue our support of No Kid Hungry and their incredible mission to end childhood hunger.”

Chris Oh’s Korean Fried Chicken Wings is the second of six special items that will be featured in the Chef Collaboration Series. Each talented chef featured in the series works closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team and Würstmacher Adam Gertler to craft an item showcasing their unique culinary style. It’s an opportunity for diners who may not otherwise be able to enjoy the chef’s work to do so at their favorite Dog Haus location.

“I always enjoy collaborating with Dog Haus because our visions align, both with food and execution,” Chef Oh said. “You won’t experience huge success unless you break the rules and surpass the ordinary. People love Korean food and people love wings, so why not put them together? Maybe you’ve had Korean wings before, maybe you haven’t, but either way you should break out of culinary sameness and give these a try.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com