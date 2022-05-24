Dog Haus Fuels Nationwide Growth with Franchisee Financial Options from ApplePie Capital

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to significantly increase growth and brand awareness across the country through new partnership

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is taking its rapid growth efforts to new heights as the award-winning concept secured a partnership with the innovative financial solutions provider dedicated to the franchise industry — ApplePie Capital .

The acclaimed hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced today that the company has partnered with ApplePie Capital to offer financing options that address the full spectrum of its franchisees’ needs. ApplePie Capital will provide new and existing franchisees loan and financing options to increase franchise development and brand awareness across the country.

“This is huge step forward in our growth, with franchisees now being able to access capital beyond just the SBA or personal resources,” said Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “ApplePie provides our franchisees with simpler, faster financing and additional funding vehicles which provide accessible resources to grow at a rapid rate. We’re excited to see our franchisees take advantage of this new expedited process and bring The Absolute Würst across the country!”

“Dog Haus is the perfect addition to our portfolio of high-growth, high-performing franchise brands,” said ApplePie CEO and Co-Founder Denise Thomas. “With this partnership, we will be able to fund Dog Haus’ efforts to meet the financial needs of their franchisees. We’re excited for what the future has in store for the companies we support.”

Dog Haus has more than 50 restaurants open nationwide with over 20 currently in development. For franchising information, visit doghaus.com/franchise. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While establishing itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About ApplePie Capital

ApplePie Capital is an innovative financial solutions provider dedicated to franchising and has originated over $1.5 billion in loans since 2015. ApplePie provides a wealth of financial choices for franchise entrepreneurs at every stage of their development, with a diverse and growing network of capital providers and financing solutions, including growth capital, SBA and equipment financing. ApplePie’s franchise finance experts are focused on matching clients with the right option at the right time, maximizing their efficiency and reducing the headaches of working separately across individual lenders. For more information, visit www.applepiecapital.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Dog Haus

The post Dog Haus Fuels Nationwide Growth with Franchisee Financial Options from ApplePie Capital first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.