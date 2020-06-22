Dog Haus is at the Forefront of the Virtual Kitchen Movement

Acclaimed craft casual concept prepares to launch new locations with Kitchen United and CloudKitchens

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus isn’t just testing the waters of the virtual kitchen space. The craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations is going all in.

In April 2019, Dog Haus established itself as an early adopter of the virtual kitchen concept by being the first brand to commit to multi-unit deal with Kitchen United , slated to open across the nation. The craft casual concept currently has two virtual kitchens open at Kitchen United’s locations in Chicago and Pasadena. Dog Haus is also set to open its first Austin virtual kitchen with Kitchen United in early June.

Diving even deeper into the virtual kitchen space, Dog Haus recently opened its first Dog Haus Innovation Kitchen with CloudKitchens in Hollywood, and its second virtual kitchen with CloudKitchens just opened in Avondale, Illinois. Another is in the works in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, set to open in early July. Dog Haus has plans to expand its virtual kitchen locations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Manhattan for one reason … they work.

In addition to serving the legacy Dog Haus brand out of these virtual kitchens, each new location will also serve The Absolute Brands’ virtual concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka, Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos. Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each new brand offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

“Virtual kitchen’s offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Dog Haus to bring its unique, chef-driven menu to people when and where they want a good meal,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “Food delivery is booming. Well over half of modern-day consumers in the U.S. get delivery at least once a week, which translates to huge opportunities for businesses that can keep up. But Dog Haus isn’t just keeping up, we are leading the charge. We believe that it’s important to embrace the changes happening in this part of our industry. It’s not only an enormous growth opportunity but also an amazing way to serve our handcrafted creations to current and future Dog Haus fanatics in one fell swoop.”

Kitchen United and CloudKitchens assist in getting food quickly to the customer through delivery or pick-up, so that Dog Haus’ main focus can be on preparing its quality food. Everything is designed to enable Dog Haus, and other participating restaurants, to create exceptional experiences for their off-premise customers.

These companies also provide substantial data that allows Dog Haus to continue to optimize its offerings within key markets, creating tailored menus to satisfy the demand in each community. With strategically located off-premise sites, Dog Haus is expanding its delivery capabilities in the craft casual space, contributing to its aggressive expansion and success in 2020 and beyond.

Dog Haus currently has more than 50 locations open nationwide, including 35 traditional restaurants and 20 special sites, with 10+ locations in development. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.