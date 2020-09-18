Dog Haus’ First-Ever Food Truck is Rolling Out in DFW

Acclaimed craft casual concept’s new food truck will hit the streets starting Sept. 20

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dog Haus team and local franchisee Kirk Hermansen have put the brand’s kick-ass experience on wheels and is ready to take it for a spin.

On Sept. 20, Dog Haus’ very first food truck will make its debut and will be cruisin’ around Dallas-Fort Worth, making it even easier for locals to discover what The Absolute Würst is all about. The 23-foot food truck features a full kitchen that’ll enable Dog Haus to serve its acclaimed menu, all over the metropolitan area. When the new food truck rolls up, it’ll bring the full Dog Haus experience.

“Due to the pandemic, we were trying to think of alternative ways for guests to enjoy Dog Haus without having to dine in the restaurant,” Hermansen said. “That’s when we thought of the food truck. It’s the perfect way to bring our food to our guests, wherever they feel comfortable. It is also a great way to expand our business, build brand awareness and increase community outreach. Everyone knows Dog Haus always brings the party, but this allows us to be even better equipped to attend and cater special events. One of the many awesome things about Dog Haus is the fact that we can customize our food offerings in order to create unique menus for any occasion. We couldn’t be more excited and honored to debut Dog Haus’ first-ever food truck.”

Dog Haus fans can easily track the truck by following it on Twitter @DHFoodTruck_DFW . To book the new Dog Haus food truck for your next event, call 844.DOG.HAUS or email foodtruck.dfw@doghaus.com .

Dog Haus’ locations in Arlington and Richardson feature full bars with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue – multiple high-definition big screen televisions, a covered patio with outdoor bar space, custom playlists and more.

The Richardson location opened nearly three years ago and has received rave reviews, having been awarded “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Sandwich” in Richardson Living’s Best Bites readers’ poll, as well as winning “Best New Restaurant” in Network’s Food Pantry’s “Fork Off” competition.

The second DFW location opened less than one year ago in the Arlington Highlands shopping center and was quickly recognized for its chef-driven hot dogs, burgers and sausages. It has won Fort Worth Weekly’s “Reader’s Choice Award” and “Critics Choice Award.” Regionally, Dog Haus has been recognized two years in a row as one of “Dallas’ Best Hot Dogs” by CraveDFW and made Thrillist’s Best Burgers in Dallas list.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit dfw.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , and Instagram , @DogHaus_DFW .

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Dog Haus' First-Ever Food Truck is Rolling Out in DFW first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.