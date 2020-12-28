Dog Haus Extends 2021 Chef Collaboration Series to Include The Absolute Brands

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept launches new series with the debut of Mr. Miyagi, available Jan. 1 through March 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is taking its acclaimed Chef Collaboration Series to the next level with the addition of spin-off creations made exclusively for The Absolute Brands – a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique virtual concepts.

For the fourth year in a row, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is continuing its fight to help end childhood hunger with the return of its Chef Collaboration Series. During the series, Dog Haus’ culinary team partners with the country’s top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. Each unique item is then sold at all Dog Haus locations nationwide, with $1 of the purchase price from each benefitting its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry .

For 2021, Dog Haus has enlisted four celebrity chefs to collaborate with Würstmacher Adam Gertler to create new one-of-a-kind items each quarter. A month following the item’s launch at Dog Haus, each chef will also dish up offshoot items that will only be offered through The Absolute Brands’ delivery- and pickup-only concepts, which currently include Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Dog Haus will expand The Absolute Brands with the debut of four more virtual concepts in the next year. Like their Dog Haus counterparts, $1 of the purchase price from each of The Absolute Brands’ items in the series will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“True to our innovative spirit, Dog Haus is expanding this year’s Chef Collaboration Series to provide even more unique creations to our fans,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We’ve seen undeniable success with The Absolute Brands since we launched the restaurant group in March, so it makes perfect sense for us to extend the series to include each concept. In 2021, we’ll be serving guests up to eight different limited-time items created by each culinary genius we partner with. And, the best part is, we’ll be donating to No Kid Hungry with every purchase!”

To kick off the 2021 series, Dog Haus is teaming up with renowned TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka “ Sam the Cooking Guy ,” to launch Mr. Miyagi – a deep-fried beef dog topped with mayo, teriyaki sauce, caramelized onions, tempura crumbles and wasabi furikake, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Mr. Miyagi will be available at all Dog Haus locations from Jan. 1 through March 31.



“Collaborating with the würst part of Adam’s mind and the Dog Haus team naturally leads to breaking the boundaries of a conventional hot dog,” Zien said. “I came up with an incredibly delicious, Japanese-inspired hot dog that I know people won’t be able to get anywhere else. I can’t wait to work off of Mr. Miyagi and introduce more original items for The Absolute Brands in support of No Kid Hungry.”

Additional chefs participating in the 2021 Chef Collaboration Series include:

King’s Hawaiian’s National Corporate Executive Chef, Bert S. Agor, Jr.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Las Vegas Chef and TV personality, Chris Oh

“Top Chef” finalist and restaurateur, Isaac Toups

“We are very grateful to have such a dedicated national partner like Dog Haus,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “To date, Dog Haus has raised over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, which can provide up to 1 million meals to children in need.* As we enter our fourth consecutive year of partnership, we are proud to see Dog Haus’ unwavering commitment in helping end childhood hunger.”



For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.



About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Dog Haus Extends 2021 Chef Collaboration Series to Include The Absolute Brands first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.