Dog Haus Expands Virtual Kitchen Portfolio Throughout California

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept opens three virtual kitchens in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Monica

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus is continuing to prove that it’s a vigorous leader in the virtual kitchen space with the addition of three new locations throughout California.

The acclaimed concept – known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – has long been at the forefront of the virtual kitchen movement. To further grow its virtual kitchen portfolio, Dog Haus has once again partnered with CloudKitchens to operate locations in Oakland and San Francisco. The brand has also teamed up with Colony – a self-contained, high-performance kitchen – for the first time to open a virtual kitchen in Santa Monica.

All three virtual kitchens serve Dog Haus’ signature menu for delivery and pickup in addition to one-of-a-kind menus from five of The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B , Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos , Big Belly Burgers and JAILBIRD with additional concepts rolling out soon. Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts. Each of The Absolute Brands offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

“As early adopters of the virtual kitchen platform, we’ve seen how dominant this business model has become in the industry,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “Virtual kitchens are innovative and built for today’s consumer, but they’re also adaptable. We have a great working partnership with CloudKitchens, which is a prototypical virtual kitchen facility, and we’re expanding our footprint in this space by working with Colony, which is located on LA’s Westside. With so many different avenues, we have new and existing franchisees who are eager to become Dog Haus operators. We’re pleased to continue expanding this platform to bring Dog Haus and The Absolute Brands to the vibrant communities of Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Monica.”

