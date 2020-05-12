Dog Haus Expands to Serve More of The Absolute Würst in Chicago

Acclaimed craft casual concept is now open in Avondale for pickup & delivery

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus , the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, just opened its third Chicago location inside a new virtual kitchen facility in Avondale.

Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters . It’s popular chef-driven menu takes hot dogs, sausages and burgers to a new level with hormone- and antibiotic-free meats, proprietary recipes, unique flavor combinations and grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The dogs and sausages, handcrafted exclusively for Dog Haus by its Würstmacher Adam Gertler, are free of all added nitrates and nitrites, while the burger patties are made with 100% genetically tested humanely raised Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms. Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger proteins from Impossible Foods and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat®, an acclaimed chicken sandwich, premium sliders and must-have sides.

In addition to serving Dog Haus’ signature menu for delivery and pickup only, the new Chicago location also offers delicious menu items from three of The Absolute Brands delivery-only concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each new concept offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring more Dog Haus creations to fans throughout Chicago,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “This is Dog Haus’ second virtual location in Chicago, which is well suited to satisfy hungry diners during the current crisis. Because this is a virtual kitchen, we can focus on preparing Dog Haus’ quality food and serving it quickly to off-premise customers through contactless delivery or pickup.”

Located at 3517 N. Spaulding Ave. in Avondale, Chicago’s new Dog Haus, Bad Mutha Clucka, Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and Plant B are open for pickup and delivery Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In April 2019, Dog Haus established itself as an early adopter of the virtual kitchen concept by its first location with Kitchen United . The craft casual concept currently serves out of Kitchen United locations open in Chicago and Pasadena, and CloudKitchens ® in Hollywood. Dog Haus has plans to expand its virtual kitchen locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Manhattan.

Dog Haus currently has more than 50 locations open nationwide, including 35 traditional restaurants and 20 special sites, with 20+ locations in development. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.