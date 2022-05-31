Dog Haus Enlists Industry Veteran Tim Perreira to Help Combat Supply Chain Challenges

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept teams up with seasoned restaurateur to support franchisees during supply chain crisis

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to supporting its franchisees during good times and difficult times, Dog Haus is providing a new resource for its operators as a way to battle the uncharacteristic, industry-wide supply chain shortage.

The acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is partnering with industry leader and Principal of Prime Costs, LLC Tim Perreira to help with all tasks related to the supply chain, including purchasing, logistics, vendor relations, product development and operational efficiency. By enlisting Perreira as a consultant, Dog Haus continues to strive for excellence by improving in all areas of its business model.

“Dog Haus is dedicated to offering top-notch services that position our franchisees for success,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We want to change the trajectory of the current operating environment and not allow industry supply chain shortages to be an ongoing issue for our brand. So, we’re being proactive and supporting our current operators by teaming up with Tim. He’s a strategic leader with extensive experience, and we look forward to having him work with us as we reach new solutions that will enhance our overall business.”

A seasoned restaurateur, Perreira boasts more than 45 years of industry experience spanning full-service and casual dining, bakery and cafés, fast casuals, wholesale bakeries and commissary operations. Over the course of his career, Perreira pioneered the position of head of purchasing and product development for a fast-growing public corporation and was the pivotal corporate officer involved in Chart House Restaurants’ revitalization efforts in the late ‘90s, working directly with prominent executives at the Lettuce Entertain You group. He has held various positions such as vice president of food & beverage standards, vice president of concept development and vice president of food and beverage at popular public and private restaurant brands.

Over the past two years, Perreira has played an essential role at Islands Restaurants in leveraging long-term supplier relationships to help navigate pandemic-related challenges.

“The restaurant industry has endured an uncharacteristic supply chain crisis over the last couple of years, and it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon,” Perreira said. “Dog Haus is taking action during this time to solve problems that we aren’t used to seeing. I’m honored to work with them to provide additional support during this critical time.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While establishing itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

The post Dog Haus Enlists Industry Veteran Tim Perreira to Help Combat Supply Chain Challenges first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.