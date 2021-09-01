Dog Haus Drives Notable Expansion Through Operators’ Deals for Multi-Unit Growth

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept signs area development agreements with five current franchisees to add eight locations to pipeline

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a bold breakout brand that’s garnered critical acclaim across the country, Dog Haus ’ current franchisees are committing to become multi-unit operators and expanding the concept’s footprint in new and existing markets.

Dog Haus announced today that the company is preparing for monumental nationwide expansion as four current franchisees – Manish Patel, Andi and Damon Ott, Nathan Johnson, and Faizan Khan – have signed area development agreements to grow their portfolio with the brand in their existing markets – Los Angeles, Phoenix, Bay Area and Washington DC, respectively.

Additionally, Frank Zeolla, who currently operates a Dog Haus location in Austin, signed on to introduce the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to College Station, Texas. The five deals will result in a total of eight new locations, all of which are expected to open in 2022.

“These deals are a direct testament to Dog Haus’ success nationwide and the support we provide to our franchisees,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “These operators’ restaurants have gained loyal fans that can’t get enough of our gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, so they want to capitalize on a new revenue opportunity and expand Dog Haus’ presence in new and existing markets. The bulk of our growth right now is coming from franchisees who are already in our system because we’re a well-established brand that quickly evolves to stay well ahead of industry trends. As a significant number of our franchisees have chosen to sign on as multi-unit operators, there’s no doubt that Dog Haus is poised for incredible growth.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand has since expanded into concert venues and virtual kitchens, and is poised for aggressive expansion across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

