Dog Haus Doubles Down on Delivery with Nationwide Kitchen United Partnership

Acclaimed craft casual concept establishes itself as an early adopter of the virtual kitchen concept, launching 25 locations from coast-to-coast by end of 2020

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, announced today that it is jumping buns-first into the virtual kitchen trend through a systemwide partnership with Kitchen United.

Dog Haus is the first brand to commit to the next 25 Kitchen United locations slated to open across the nation by the end of 2020, enabling the brand to nearly double its geographic footprint in this time.

“Kitchen United’s turnkey solution enables popular restaurant brands like Dog Haus to grow by serving today’s consumer, who increasingly wants to enjoy their favorite meal outside the four walls of the restaurant,” said Anthony Green, VP of National Sales for Kitchen United. “We are thrilled to have Dog Haus partner with us as we revolutionize the off-premise experience for restaurants and their guests.”

Dog Haus will open in May at Kitchen United’s Illinois kitchen center in Chicago’s vibrant River North neighborhood and will be the first of 25 shared locations opening in 10 markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Dog Haus currently has more than 30 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide and another 20-plus in development.

“We view our partnership with Kitchen United as not only an enormous growth opportunity for our brand, but as a way for us to stay on the cutting edge of the off-premise dining experience,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We want to be a leader in the delivery space and believe that it’s important to embrace the changes happening in this part of our industry. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us to bring our unique chef-driven menu to current and future Dog Haus fanatics in one fell swoop, while also paving the way for us to expand our franchising reach in each of these new markets beyond the virtual kitchen sites.”

Kitchen United assists in getting food quickly to the customer through delivery or pick-up, so that Dog Haus’ main focus can be on preparing its quality food. Everything is designed to enable Dog Haus, and other participating restaurants, to create exceptional experiences for their off-premise customers.

Kitchen United also provides substantial data that allows Dog Haus to optimize its offerings within key markets, creating tailored menus to satisfy the demand in each community. With strategically located off-premise sites, Dog Haus can expand its delivery capabilities and dominate the craft casual space, contributing to its aggressive expansion and success in 2019 and beyond.

“Food delivery and pickup is a growing portion of our business because who doesn’t love enjoying a killer hot dog in the comfort of their own home?” Giragossian said. “We are confident that the gold standard we’ve established for our hot dogs, sausages and burgers will connect with consumers in each of these new markets, just as it has in our existing communities. We’re all-in with Kitchen United, and we can’t wait to grow right along with them.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 20+ in development, with plans to double in size in 2019. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Kitchen United

Kitchen United is a GV-backed virtual kitchen company that provides restaurant operators with a value-driven, low-risk way to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas by removing barriers such as capital or technology challenges. Each Kitchen United kitchen center is home to approximately 10 to 20 restaurant partners who leverage the company’s expertise to grow their business. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

