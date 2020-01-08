Dog Haus Debuts New Prototype with First Wyoming Location

Acclaimed craft casual concept prepares to introduce its first built-to-suit restaurant in Cheyenne in early 2020

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – recently announced that it will open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne in early 2020.

But the brand isn’t only bringing its signature handcrafted creations to the Cowboy State, Dog Haus is also introducing its all-new prototype with its first built-to-suit restaurant in Cheyenne.

The 3,314-square-foot custom designed restaurant will feature multiple high-definition big screen televisions, custom playlists, a 905-square-foot dog-friendly patio, plus a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue. It’s the perfect setting for Dog Haus to serve up its acclaimed menu offerings within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut our first built-to-suit restaurant in the capitol of Wyoming,” said Dog Haus Partner Quasim Riaz. “A unique feature of this prototype is the indoor and outdoor bar seating, giving guests the option to enjoy their food and drinks inside a modern industrial space, or outside on the welcoming patio.”

Located at 3838 Atkin St. in the new Pershing Marketplace, Dog Haus Biergarten Cheyenne is owned and operated by Goalz Restaurant Group. Franchisee Shawn Eby, restaurant veteran and founder of Goalz Restaurant Group, is no stranger to Cheyenne. The company currently owns and operates the city’s new Church’s Chicken and all four Wyoming Applebee’s restaurants.

“My wife Brittany and I are honored to have the opportunity to unveil Dog Haus’ new prototype in our hometown of Cheyenne,” Shawn Eby said. “In addition to the refreshed look, the new prototype will enable us to boost operations while providing guests with an enhanced experience. And while the restaurant has a new design, its food remains unaltered and seriously delicious.”

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, a one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, sides, premium shakes as well as a kick-ass new bar program that includes beer, wine, Haus Micheladas and a new cocktail menu offering a variety of delicious, one-of-a-kind Haus concoctions. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Reservoir Hog, featuring a Polish kielbasa, Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. Haus Burgers run the gamut featuring 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. All sausages and Haus Dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com