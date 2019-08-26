Dog Haus Debuts Bubu’s Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese for its Chef Collaboration Series

$1 of the purchase price from every specialty sandwich sold nationwide in September will be donated to No Kid Hungry

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, is continuing its 2019 No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series by giving guests the bird in September with the launch of Bubu’s Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese.

Dog Haus has teamed up with Chef Eric Greenspan, Owner of Bubu’s Birds and Burgers, TV personality, and founder of his virtual concept Alt/Grub/Faction, to create the craft casual concept’s third limited-time offer in its 2019 Chef Collaboration Series. Made exclusively for Dog Haus’ acclaimed menu, Bubu’s Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese features a fried chicken breast – dunked and coated in Bubu’s Chili Oil and sprinkled with Angry Dust – American cheese, cheese sauce, chipotle aioli, Haus slaw and pickles, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian buns. This mouthwatering sandwich will be spicin’ things up at Dog Haus locations nationwide throughout September.

$1 of the purchase price from every Bubu’s Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese sold will be donated to Dog Haus’ national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Chef Eric Greenspan is known for his out-of-the-box take on grilled cheese sandwiches, he even wrote a book about them!” said Dog Haus Co-Founder & Partner Hagop Giragossian. “He really came through with this innovative and seriously delicious twist on the quintessential sandwich. We are excited to start crafting this next limited-time offer for guests to enjoy nationwide and thrilled to continue our support of No Kid Hungry.”

Each kick-ass chef featured in this series works closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team and Würstmacher Adam Gertler to craft items showcasing their unique culinary style. It’s an opportunity for diners who may not otherwise be able to enjoy these chefs’ work to do so at their favorite Dog Haus location.

“I’m honored to be a part of this year’s Chef Collaboration Series and for my sandwich to help raise funds for No Kid Hungry,” Chef Eric Greenspan said. “I enjoyed working with Adam to create this seriously delicious sandwich. Bubu’s Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese on King’s Hawaiian buns … you can’t go wrong with that. I have no doubt that Dog Haus guests are going to love it.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

About Bubu’s Birds and Burgers

Bubu’s Birds and Burgers is one of four virtual brands known as the Alt/Grub/Faction available for delivery only in Los Angeles, Calif. Created by Chef Eric Greenspan, Bubu’s Birds and Burgers focuses on unique takes of fried chicken sandwiches, features a singular specialty burger, as well as tenders, wings, and various sides. Chef Eric Greenspan has been a celebrated Chef in Los Angeles for over 15 years, is the author of two cookbooks, and has been featured on many television shows including his victory on the Food Network show, Iron Chef America.

