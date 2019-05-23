Dog Haus Continues Battle Against Childhood Hunger

Acclaimed craft casual concept brings back Chef Collaboration Series and introduces new mixologist collaboration in partnership with No Kid Hungry

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus is continuing its fight to help end childhood hunger with the return of its successful Chef Collaboration Series, and the introduction of its new mixologist collaboration, in partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America.

“We’re grateful that Dog Haus decided to bring back its Chef Collaboration Series,” said Jenny Dirksen, national director of Chef and Culinary Relations for No Kid Hungry. “Childhood hunger is a constant battle, and Dog Haus is working hard with the culinary community to make an impact. We look forward to seeing how this effort with some of the country’s top chefs and celebrity mixologists will benefit children in America.”

For Dog Haus’ Chef Collaboration Series, five talented chefs have been enlisted to join forces with the craft casual brand’s Würstmacher, Adam Gertler, to develop limited-time menu items, which will be available at Dog Haus locations nationwide. Each month from June through December, one of the chefs’ creations will be featured on Dog Haus’ menu. This year’s offerings include hot dogs, sausages, burgers, as well as for the first time, wings and a vegan item – each of which showcase their chef creator’s inimitable culinary vision. $1 of the purchase price from each of these items will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“Collaborating with No Kid Hungry and these amazing chefs is exciting for many reasons, but the most important part is giving back, because people matter,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Working with chefs of this caliber naturally entices customers to check out new takes on our menu while supporting a worthy cause. We’re proud to help our national charity end childhood hunger in this country through this singular program while at the same time giving our guests a chance to try recipes created by celebrity chefs.”

New this year, Dog Haus guests can sip on craft cocktails created by three celebrity mixologists, led by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue. Beginning in August, the mixologist collaboration will give each bartender an opportunity to create two unique cocktails for Dog Haus’ Biergarten locations, sharing their individual takes on libations with a wider audience. Like the Chef Collaboration Series, $1 of the purchase price from each of these limited-time drinks will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“Working with a talented bartender in the cocktail world, like Phil, is a truly unique opportunity that takes our partnership with No Kid Hungry to new heights,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “While the focus of our charitable efforts remains on supporting children in need, we thought it would be a great idea to add incredible cocktails into the mix. This way, there’s even more reason for people to get into the spirit and help end childhood hunger.”

While the public recognizes each chef’s and mixologist’s professional achievements, collaborating with Dog Haus and No Kid Hungry is a demonstration of their commitment to community.

The 2019 Chef Collaboration Series roster features:

June – King’s Hawaiian’s National Corporate Executive Chef Bert S. Agor, Jr. , a native Hawaiian and third generation executive chef.

, a native Hawaiian and third generation executive chef. July – Pastry Chef and TV personality Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes and Duff’s Cake Mix.

of Charm City Cakes and Duff’s Cake Mix. August – Los Angeles Chef and TV personality Chris Oh of Chingu Hawaii, Um.ma. San Francisco and Seoul Sausage Co.

of Chingu Hawaii, Um.ma. San Francisco and Seoul Sausage Co. September – Chef and Owner of Alt/Grub/Faction, TV personality, and winner of Iron Chef America, Eric Greenspan.

October and November – Dog Haus’ Würstmacher and TV personality Adam Gertler.

December – East Coaster Ilan Hall, Top Chef season two winner, TV personality and the mind behind Ramen Hood.

The 2019 mixologists include:

Celebrity mixologist and TV personality, featured on Bar Rescue, and Founder of Spirits in Motion, Phil Wills .

. TV personality and featured celebrity mixologist on Bar Rescue, Mia Mastroianni .

. Head Bartender at Union Kitchen & Tap in Encinitas, CA, and featured celebrity mixologist on Bar Rescue, Lisamarie Joyce.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 20+ in development, with plans to double in size in 2019. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com