Dog Haus’ Chef Collaboration Series Returns With Michelin-Starred Chefs

Acclaimed craft casual concept continues raising funds for No Kid Hungry with one-of-a-kind limited time items

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – is bringing in the culinary expertise of Michelin-starred chefs to support its fight to help end childhood hunger with the return of its successful Chef Collaboration Series .

To kick off its 2020 series, Dog Haus teamed up with Executive Chef Anthony Sasso who, after his first year as Chef de Cuisine at Casa Mono in New York, helped the restaurant earn its first-ever Michelin star. Sasso and Dog Haus’ culinary team combined their skills and ideas to create the savory Tot Dog – featuring an all-beef dog, extra crispy tater tots, celery salt, coleslaw and Haus barbecue sauce; served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Each Michelin-starred chef featured in Dog Haus’ 2020 Chef Collaboration Series works closely with Dog Haus’ culinary team, Top Chef winner, and the mind behind Ramen Hood, Ilan Hall and Würstmacher Adam Gertler, to craft items showcasing their exclusive style. Beginning in February, Dog Haus will feature a new food item every other month that will be available at all Dog Haus locations for a one-month run. Every Tot Dog purchase can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need through Dog Haus’ national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“Working with No Kid Hungry has been extremely fulfilling. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to help provide thousands of meals for children in America. Our Chef Collaboration Series has also been a unique way for us to continue to explore new and exciting flavor combinations, craft an innovative menu and stay ahead of the culinary curve,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We’re bringing in six elite Michelin-starred chefs, including Jeremiah Stone from Contra, Wildair and Peoples in New York City; and David Schlosser from Shibumi in Los Angeles, to give our guests an elevated culinary experience. We are really excited to see these special partnerships come to fruition throughout this year.”

Dog Haus is also bringing back its acclaimed celebrity Mixologist Collaboration, led by Phil Wills, who earned notoriety by starring on TV’s Bar Rescue. Starting in March, Wills and other celebrity mixologists will create two cocktails, available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations every other month, also for a one-month run. Like the Chef Collaboration Series’ items, each purchase of a Mixologist Collaboration cocktail helps No Kid Hungry provide up to 10 meals to kids in need.

“We began collaborating with celebrity mixologists last year, and our guests loved getting the opportunity to try unique cocktails crafted by recognized bar experts,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “Each mixologist gets the opportunity to stir up two one-of-a-kind drinks and share them with a wider audience. And, each thirst-satisfying creation helps No Kid Hungry, whose mission is at the center of our innovation initiatives.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes and, at its Biergarten locations, hand crafted Haus cocktails. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 35+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.