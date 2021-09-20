Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Houston Restaurant

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to celebrate its Energy Corridor opening on Oct. 2 and host giveaway through Oct. 17

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Houston community is about to have another go-to destination for gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations when Dog Haus makes its debut at 1096 Enclave Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 2!

To celebrate Dog Haus Biergarten Energy Corridor ‘s grand opening, the new restaurant is giving 20 lucky fans a FREE Haus Dog every week for a year*! Now through Sunday, Oct. 17, fans can text “WIN ENERGY CORRIDOR” to 833.440.1110 to enter Dog Haus Biergarten’s grand opening sweepstakes. Twenty lucky prize winners will enjoy their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature premium toppings, once a week for an entire year. The winners of the sweepstakes will be notified on Monday, Oct. 18. To enter and learn more, visit here .

“Since we first started serving The Absolute Würst in Houston about a year ago, the community has gladly helped our brand establish itself as the haus everyone wants to be in,” said Franchisee Jason Rappaport. “So, we’re proud to keep growing Dog Haus within this popular city and introduce our signature creations to the Energy Corridor area. We can’t wait for Houstonians to join us in celebrating our grand opening!”

As a way to support its community, during grand opening weekend, Oct. 2-3, Dog Haus Energy Corridor will donate 15% of sales to the Katy Rotary Club , an organization of business and professional personnel who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards and help build goodwill and peace in the Houston area.

The new restaurant is the second of several Houston Dog Haus locations that Rappaport and his team have in the works. Rappaport plans to open 30 restaurants throughout San Antonio and Houston over the next five years, including five additional locations in the next six months.

Houston’s new Dog Haus is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. This opening marks the sixth Dog Haus in Texas..

Dog Haus Biergarten Energy Corridor will serve its signature menu in addition to rolling out one-of-a-kind menu items from The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery- and pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos , Bad Mutha Clucka , Big Belly Burgers , JAILBIRD and Plant B . The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, crave-able wings and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, an all-beef dog topped with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Reservoir Hog, featuring a Polish kielbasa, Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat® and Impossible

Foods.

*One (1) entry per person. Sweepstakes ends at midnight EST on Oct. 17, 2021; 20 winners will be automatically notified via text message on Oct. 18, 2021. Said notification includes a digital coupon for winners to redeem one (1) free Haus Dog every seven days through Oct. 17, 2022. Six Msgs/Month. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Msg & data rates may apply.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand has since expanded into concert venues and virtual kitchens and is poised for aggressive expansion across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

