Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Chicago Location

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept to open in Kitchen United facility on May 19 and offer Open Haus Specials through May 28

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Windy City will soon have a new pickup or delivery go-to for gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations when Dog Haus opens at the local Kitchen United facility on Wednesday, May 19.

Located inside the complex at 205 W. Wacker St., Dog Haus Kitchen Loop is celebrating its arrival by offering Open Haus Specials May 19-28. Guests who order through Kitchen United MIX’s in-store kiosk or online at order.kitchenunited.com/loop will have the opportunity to enjoy these fan-favorite Open Haus Specials from Dog Haus at a reduced price:

Old Town – smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapeños and cotija cheese, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Das Brat – bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Holy Aioli – 100% Black Angus beef patty topped with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Open Haus Special Combos Old Town served with a Cheeseburger Slider and Tots. Beyond Brat served with an Impossible Slider and Tots. Holy Aioli served with Tots.

Dog Haus Kitchen Loop will serve its signature menu for delivery and pickup in addition to rolling out one-of-a-kind menu items from The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only brands – Bad Mutha Clucka , Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos , JAILBIRD and Plant B . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts. Each of The Absolute Brands offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

“We are thrilled to open another Dog Haus in Chicago, making it even easier for locals to enjoy The Absolute Würst,” said Franchisee Jesse Koontz. “We’re also pumped to be serving new restaurant brands, created by the Dog Haus founders. These new brands, like Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, have really taken off in Lincoln Park and Avondale and we’re pleased to expand our delivery range with this new location. All these brands will be available through digital ordering, takeout and delivery, so it’s really convenient for everyone to try them out. We can’t wait to open next week!”

Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, crave-able wings and sides. Haus Dog creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Fan favorites include the Sooo Cali, an all-beef dog topped with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli, and the Reservoir Hog, featuring a Polish kielbasa, Haus chili, Haus slaw and yellow mustard. All sausages and dogs are free of added nitrates and nitrites and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are crave-able sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible

Foods.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. Dog Haus currently has 40+ locations nationwide, with 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

