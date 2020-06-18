Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Phoenix Location

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept welcomes the community to the Haus on June 27

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – the craft-casual concept known for its gourmet all beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwiches, and local craft beers on tap – is set to serve “The Absolute Würst” to everyone in Phoenix when it makes its debut on Saturday, June 27.

Located at 1 E. Washington St., Block 22, in CityScape Phoenix, Dog Haus Biergarten Downtown Phoenix will be the first Dog Haus location in Phoenix proper and fourth in Arizona.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Dog Haus’ one-of-a-kind creations to Phoenix,” said Franchisee Mondo Mahmoud. “We have assembled an awesome team and the new restaurant is in a great location in the heart of downtown Phoenix. During these unprecedented times, nothing is more important than the health of our guests and team members. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to protect everyone’s safety and wellbeing as we serve through dine-in, carryout and delivery. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the Phoenix community.”

As part of its introduction to the community, the new restaurant is giving 20 lucky fans a FREE Haus Dog once a week throughout the remainder of 2020! Now through July 12, fans can text “DOWNTOWN PHOENIX” to 31996 to enter Dog Haus Biergarten Downtown Phoenix’s grand opening sweepstakes. The restaurant will notify winners on July 13, who will each enjoy their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature premium toppings, once a week for the rest of 2020. To learn more, visit downtownphoenix.doghaus.com .

To add to the excitement, the restaurant is supporting the local community by donating 15% of sales from its grand opening weekend, June 27-28, to the Little Superhero Foundation . In the wake of COVID-19, Little Superhero has been providing underprivileged elementary students with free meals. Dog Haus’ donation will help the local nonprofit continue their efforts.

Designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, Dog Haus will serve its acclaimed chef-driven menu within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. The 2,550-square-foot restaurant will feature a dog-friendly patio, multiple high-definition big screen televisions, plus a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes sausages, burgers, corn dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, wings and strips, sides, premium shakes as well as a kick-ass new bar program that includes beer, wine, Haus Micheladas and a new cocktail menu offering a variety of delicious, one-of-a-kind Haus concoctions. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and mozzarella cheese, and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. All Dog Haus’ sausages and hot dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers are made with 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings is the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible Foods.

Dog Haus Biergarten Downtown Phoenix will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit downtownphoenix.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

*Sweepstakes ends at midnight EST on July 12, 2020. One entry per person. 20 winners will be automatically notified via text message on July 13, 2020. Notification will include a digital coupon for winners to redeem one free Haus Dog for dine-in or takeout every seven days through Dec. 31, 2020.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Now, Dog Haus has more than 35 restaurants open nationwide and over 10+ in development. Dog Haus is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with plans to expand in the virtual kitchen space in 2020. In addition to garnering critical acclaim for its signature menu, Dog Haus has established an ongoing partnership with its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry. To date, Dog Haus has raised enough funds to provide over one million meals through the No Kid Hungry program. Dog Haus continues to become a “haus”-hold name and a leader in the craft casual world. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.