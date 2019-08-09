Dog Haus Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Chino Hills Location

Acclaimed craft casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept welcomes the community with FREE Haus Dogs all day, Aug. 10

Chino Hills, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet all beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwich, and local craft beers on tap – will celebrate the grand opening of its first Chino Hills restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Located at 3330 Grand Ave., across the street from The Shoppes at Chino Hills, this will be Franchisee Marcus Chan’s first Dog Haus location. To commemorate its arrival, Dog Haus is inviting locals to swing by for a FREE Haus Dog on Saturday, Aug. 10.

“We are excited that it’s almost time to open our doors and welcome the community to our beautiful new restaurant,” Chan said. “We’ve assembled an awesome team to join us in sharing our all beef Haus Dogs, handcrafted proprietary Haus Sausages and Black Angus beef burgers with everyone in Chino Hills. We can’t wait to have everyone in to enjoy our uncompromisingly fresh, quality food served in an energetic and fun environment.”

As part of its introduction to the community and its surroundings, guests can stop by from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day to enjoy a FREE* Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations, featuring all beef handcrafted dogs (vegetarian options available upon request) with premium toppings, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian Rolls. Options include fan favorites like Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions and spicy basil aioli; Downtown Dog, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Chili Idol, an all beef dog topped with Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions. To add to the excitement, there will be balloon artists and magicians onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. *Guests must download and scan the Dog Haus app to receive a FREE Haus Dog.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes sausages, burgers, corn dogs, a fried chicken sandwich, sides, beer and shakes. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and mozzarella cheese, and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. All Dog Haus’ sausages and hot dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers are made with 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings is the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible Foods.

The 1,300-square-foot restaurant, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, is the perfect setting for Dog Haus to serve up its acclaimed menu offerings within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space.

Dog Haus Chino Hills will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit chinohills.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com