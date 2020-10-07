Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Brick-and-Mortar Austin Location

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept welcomes the community to the Haus on Oct. 10

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – the award-winning concept known for its gourmet all-beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwiches and local craft beers on tap – is set to serve “The Absolute Würst” to everyone in Austin when it makes its debut on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Located at 7710 N FM 620, Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points will be the first brick-and-mortar Dog Haus location in Austin.

“I’m really excited to bring Dog Haus’ signature handcrafted creations to Austin,” said Franchisee Frank Zeolla. “The demographics and business growth in North West Austin make this a prime location for the Dog Haus culture of community, quality food and drinks. During these unprecedented times, nothing is more important than the health of our guests and team members. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to protect everyone’s safety and wellbeing as we serve through dine-in, carryout and delivery. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the Four Points community.”

As part of its introduction to the community, the new restaurant is giving 20 lucky fans a FREE Haus Dog once a week throughout the remainder of 2020! Now through Oct. 25, fans can text “FOUR POINTS” to 31996 to enter Dog Haus Biergarten Four Point’s grand opening sweepstakes. The restaurant will notify winners on Oct. 26, who will each enjoy their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature premium toppings, once a week for the rest of 2020. To learn more, visit fourpoints.doghaus.com .

To add to the celebration, Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points is supporting the local community by donating 15% of sales from its grand opening weekend, Oct. 10-11, to the Dell Children’s Foundation. Dell Children’s focuses on investing in the future of children’s health in Central Texas and works to ensure that no child is ever turned away regardless of their family’s ability to pay. Dog Haus’ donation will help the local nonprofit continue its efforts to support and care for the children of Central Texas.

Designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, Dog Haus will serve its acclaimed chef-driven menu within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. The 2,550-square-foot restaurant will feature multiple high-definition big screen televisions, plus a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes sausages, burgers, corn dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, wings and strips, sides, premium shakes as well as a kick-ass new bar program that includes beer, wine, Haus Micheladas and a new cocktail menu offering a variety of delicious, one-of-a-kind Haus concoctions. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and mozzarella cheese, and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. All Dog Haus’ sausages and hot dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers are made with 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings is the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible

Foods.

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit fourpoints.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

*Sweepstakes ends at midnight EST on Oct. 25, 2020. One entry per person. 20 winners will be automatically notified via text message on Oct. 26, 2020. Notification will include a digital coupon for winners to redeem one free Haus Dog for dine-in or takeout every seven days through Dec. 31, 2020.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dell Children’s Foundation

Dell Children’s Medical Center is the only dedicated freestanding pediatric level one trauma center in the Central Texas region with more specialists than anywhere else. Serving a 46-county area and beyond, Dell Children’s is the premier health care provider for children and adolescents.

Contact:

Serenity Lange, Marketing Coordinator

512-293-6305

serenitylange@gmail.com

