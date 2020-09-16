Dog Haus Brings Oktoberfest Celebration Stateside

Acclaimed craft casual concept celebrates the return of its Oktoberwürst with DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kits and Packs, available Sept. 19-Oct. 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just because Oktoberfest in Munich is canceled this year doesn’t mean you can’t still don your dirndl and lederhosen. Dog Haus has it covered, so you can still prost with a beer in one hand and a sausage in the other.

Starting Sept. 19, guests can say “danke schön” to Dog Haus for bringing back its famed Oktoberwürst – a one-third pound Cajun spiced Emmental cheese stuffed bierwurst, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, mustard aioli and scallions, all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Created by Dog Haus Würstmacher and TV personality Adam Gertler, this sausage beast will be available at Dog Haus locations nationwide through Oct. 31.

As part of its Chef Collaboration Series , Dog Haus will donate $1 of the purchase price from every Oktoberwürst sold to the restaurant’s national charity partner No Kid Hungry , whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

For guests looking to celebrate at home, participating Dog Haus locations are offering a DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kit and Oktoberwürst Pod Party Pack, Sept. 19-Oct. 31! The DIY kit allows guests to grill their own sausages at home with everything they need to craft six Oktoberwürsts for just $46, including hand-crafted sausages, King’s Hawaiian rolls, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, mustard aioli and scallions. Or, if guests prefer to pick up a ready-to-eat pack of this limited-time item, guests can order a Pod Party Pack of six or more to score 10% off. $6 from every DIY kit and pack sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

“If there were a year when our guests needed a reason to celebrate, 2020 is it,” said Dog Haus Co-Founder & Partner Hagop Giragossian. “That’s why we are bringing back the fan-favorite Oktoberwürst, and encouraging guests to celebrate Oktoberfest with us, or wherever they feel most comfortable with our new takeout options. This one-of-a-kind sausage will transport our guests to Munich with every bite. We are excited for guests nationwide to enjoy this innovative spin on a German classic and thrilled to continue our support of No Kid Hungry.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

