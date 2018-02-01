Dog Haus To Bring The Absolute Würst To Belmont

First Silicon Valley location of acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept prepares for early-March grand opening

Belmont, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus Biergarten, the celebrated California-based concept renowned for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations recently broke ground on its first location in the Silicon Valley market in anticipation of an early-March grand opening.

Located at 1000 El Camino Real, Ste. A, near Notre Dame de Namur University, the restaurant will be father-son Owners Robert Issai and Vahe Issai’s first franchise location with the emerging brand.

“Everything about Dog Haus is phenomenal – the team-oriented culture, freshly made premium food, fun environment and the commitment to outstanding customer service,” said Vahe Issai. “My father and I have been fans of Dog Haus for years so we are thrilled to bring one to Belmont. In addition to the great food, we’ll have an awesome Biergarten where our guests can enjoy their favorite craft beers and wine in a relaxed setting.”

Dog Haus’ full menu in Belmont will include gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, corn dogs, sides, premium shakes, 24 beer taps – two nitro – and four wine taps. Its signature all beef dogs, handcrafted sausages and 100% Black Angus beef burgers are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Dog options include fan favorites like Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli; Downtown, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Cowboy, a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions and bbq sauce.

Other Dog Haus favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and cheddar cheese sauce; and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. Haus Burgers run the gamut from the trademarked The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fried egg, haus slaw, fries and mayo; to Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and garlic aioli.

The fast-casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, serves up its quality meals within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. After ordering at the counter, diners can grab a barstool at the communal tables, take a bench seat at one of the reclaimed wood and steel tables or step outside to the welcoming patio.

Dog Haus Biergarten Belmont will be the 21st Dog Haus in California and the 30th currently open across the nation.

For more information, including a complete menu, visit doghaus.com.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and a one of a kind fried chicken sandwich. Founded by partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, three friends who share a passion for good food, creativity, quality and commitment to community, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef dogs and hand crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. All dogs, sausages, burgers and the fried chicken sandwich are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Guests can choose from signature Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings. To chase it down, guests can select great craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites, and they can finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream. Open daily, Dog Haus currently has 28 locations open in seven states with confirmed expansion of more than 450 franchise locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs

