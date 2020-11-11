Dog Haus Biergarten Makes Its Houston Debut

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept welcomes the community to the Haus on Nov. 21

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – the award-winning concept known for its gourmet all-beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwiches and local craft beers on tap – is set to start serving The Absolute Würst to everyone in Houston when it makes its debut at 8422 Hwy. 6 N. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Dog Haus’ one-of-a-kind creations to Houston,” said Franchisee Jason Rappaport. “The new restaurant is in a great location, right off of Highway 6 in the Copperfield community, and we’ve hired an incredible team to join us in serving our signature menu to diners from throughout the area. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the Houston community, but during these unprecedented times, nothing is more important than the health of our guests and team members. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to protect everyone’s health and safety as we serve through dine-in, carryout and delivery.”

As part of its introduction to the community, Dog Haus Biergarten Copperfield is giving 20 lucky fans a FREE Haus Dog once a week through the end of 2021! Now through Dec. 9, fans can text “COPPERFIELD” to 31996 to enter Dog Haus Biergarten Copperfield’s grand opening sweepstakes. Twenty lucky prize winners will enjoy their choice of seven chef-driven Haus Dog creations, which feature premium toppings, once a week for the rest of the year and the entirety of 2021. The winners of the sweepstakes will be notified on Thursday, Dec. 10. To enter and learn more, visit copperfield.doghaus.com .

To add to the celebration, Dog Haus Biergarten Copperfield is supporting the local community by donating 15% of sales from its grand opening weekend, Nov. 21-22, to Cowboys 4 Heroes . This incredible organization assists combat veterans during the challenging transition from active duty to civilian life by providing meals, building houses, making homes handicap accessible and other welfare needs.

Designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, Dog Haus will serve its acclaimed chef-driven menu within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. The 3,264-square-foot restaurant will feature multiple high-definition big screen televisions, plus a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes sausages, burgers, corn dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, wings and strips, sides, premium shakes and a kick-ass bar program that includes beer, wine, Haus Micheladas and a mixologist-driven cocktail menu offering a variety of delicious, one-of-a-kind Haus concoctions. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and mozzarella cheese, and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. All Dog Haus’ sausages and hot dogs are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat.

Haus Burgers are made with 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, Haus slaw, fried egg and mayo and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible

Foods. Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings are crave-able sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotics-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

The new restaurant marks the first Dog Haus in Houston and fifth in Texas. It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For up-to-date location information, visit copperfield.doghaus.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram @DogHaus_Copperfield.

*One (1) entry per person. Sweepstakes ends at midnight CT on Dec. 9, 2020. 20 winners will be automatically notified via text message on Dec. 10, 2020. Said notification includes a digital coupon for winners to redeem one (1) free Haus Dog every seven days through Dec. 31, 2021. Six messages per month. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Message and data rates may apply.

