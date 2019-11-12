Dog Haus Biergarten Debuts the Absolute Würst Bar Program

Acclaimed craft casual concept teams up with celebrity mixologist Phil Wills to launch one-of-a-kind libations

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus Biergarten – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – has teamed up with celebrity mixologist Phil Wills to debut its all-new bar program.

Wills was an original bartender for the very first Dog Haus Biergarten in 2011, then he went big time. With 15 years of bar and restaurant experience under his belt, he started his own consultancy – The Spirits in Motion – with long-time friend and business partner Tony Pereyre, who also bartended at Dog Haus for several years. Wills has also made regular appearances on the hit TV show Bar Rescue for the past five seasons.

To say that Wills is a big deal is an understatement. And now, he has partnered with Dog Haus once again to create a kick-ass bar program that will further elevate the brand’s guest experience. In addition to wine, beer and Haus Micheladas, the new menu offers a variety of delicious, one-of-a-kind Haus creations, including:

Haus Cocktails*

Blind Melon – Vodka, watermelon, rhubarb, lime, chili lime salt

Vodka, watermelon, rhubarb, lime, chili lime salt Sunny Daze – Vodka, passionfruit, lemongrass, soda water

– Vodka, passionfruit, lemongrass, soda water Sunset Strip – Rum, Aperol, orange Curaçao, pineapple, lime, orgeat

– Rum, Aperol, orange Curaçao, pineapple, lime, orgeat Gin-N-Juice – Gin, raspberry, hibiscus, grapefruit, soda water

– Gin, raspberry, hibiscus, grapefruit, soda water Tequila Thyme – Tequila blanco, orange Curaçao, honey, thyme, lemon

– Tequila blanco, orange Curaçao, honey, thyme, lemon Irish Hello – Irish whiskey, blackberry, mint, ginger beer

– Irish whiskey, blackberry, mint, ginger beer Herby Derby – Bourbon whiskey, honey, grapefruit, rosemary

Frozen Cocktails

Frosé – Rosé, watermelon, mixed berries

– Rosé, watermelon, mixed berries Margarita – Tequila blanco, orange Curaçao, agave nectar, lemon, lime

Sparkling Cocktails

Black & White – Blackberry, sparkling white wine, mint, lemon

– Blackberry, sparkling white wine, mint, lemon Passion-Up – Passionfruit, sparkling white wine, lemongrass

– Passionfruit, sparkling white wine, lemongrass Pretty in Pink – Raspberry, sparkling white wine, hibiscus, lime

Wine Coolers

Lady-N-Red – Cabernet, raspberry, hibiscus, lemon, ginger beer

– Cabernet, raspberry, hibiscus, lemon, ginger beer First Kiss – Sauvignon blanc, passionfruit, lemongrass, pineapple, lemon, ginger beer

*Haus Cocktails will only be available at Biergarten locations with full bars.

To add to the excitement, during the month of November, Dog Haus will introduce its first two limited-time cocktails, created by Wills, as part of its first-ever Mixologist Collaboration Series. Beginning Nov. 1, guests at Dog Haus Biergarten locations nationwide will have the opportunity to enjoy the Funky Town Shandy, concocted using lager, sprite, passionfruit and lemongrass, and at Biergarten locations with full bars – Flux Capacitor, made with tequila, blackberry, mint, lime, simple syrup and jalapeño. The best part? Dog Haus will donate $1 of the purchase price from each specialty drink sold to the restaurant’s national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America..

“Dog Haus and Phil share a passion for creativity, which really shows through in our new bar program,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “Phil has a long-established relationship with Dog Haus and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop this unique program in addition to launching our Mixologist Collaboration Series.”

Dog Haus’ new cocktails are available at all Biergarten locations systemwide, but the Flux Capacitor and Funky Town Shandy are only offered during November. So be sure to find your nearest Dog Haus Biergarten – the haus that everyone wants to be in – before the month ends. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

